comscore Half of the cars sold by 2030 will be driven by electric powertrain: Report
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Half Of The Cars Sold By 2030 Will Have Electric Powertrain Report
News

Half of cars sold by 2030 will have electric powertrain: Report

automobile

EV sales in the US increased by nearly 100 per cent YoY in 2021. The Biden government has set an ambitious target of 50 per cent of sales being EVs by 2030

Electric Vehicle

New Alektrify Charging Hub

Led by China, one in two cars will have an electric powertrain by 2030, a new report showed on Monday. Also Read - India ready with consultation paper on cryptocurrencies: Economic Affairs Secretary

Electric powertrain includes main components that generate and deliver power to the road surface for fully electric, hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle applications. Also Read - Tata Motors signs MoU to take over Ford India’s Gujarat plant

Main components of its powertrain are engine, transmission and driveshaft. Also Read - Simple One electric scooter test ride dates, locations revealed: Check full list of cities

According to Counterpoint Research, the increase in environmental awareness among buyers, favourable carbon emission norms, support from governments and the collaborative efforts of ecosystem players are all helping electric vehicle (EV) adoption across the world.

However, EV penetration was still below 10 per cent of global passenger vehicle sales in 2021.

“China is leading the global EV market, followed by Europe and the US. The rest of the world will be the fastest growing region in terms of EV adoption, driven by India, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and Canada,” said senior research Analyst Soumen Mandal said, ”

The EV sales in China are projected to cross six million units by the end of this year.

Europe is aiming to reduce emission levels by 15 per cent in 2025 and by 37.5 per cent in 2030 from the 2021 levels.

EV sales in the US increased by nearly 100 per cent YoY in 2021. The Biden government has set an ambitious target of 50 per cent of sales being EVs by 2030.

India is aiming to have 30 per cent of its passenger vehicle sales as EVs by 2030.

Homegrown players such as Tata Motors and Mahindra Electric and a few foreign players like MG Motor and Hyundai are competing for the Indian passenger EV market, said the report.

“The EV market is getting more competitive as new companies, including smartphone ecosystem players, are entering the field. Companies such as Foxconn and Xiaomi have already announced their entry into the smart electric car field to diversify business opportunities. Sony has partnered with Honda to produce affordable EVs,” said associate director Brady Wang.

Research VP Peter Richardson said that increased EV adoption will not, by itself, contribute to the goal of reducing overall vehicular pollution.

“Unless we also adopt clean energy sources, the vision of attaining net-zero carbon emission will remain out of reach,” he said.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 30, 2022 10:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Half of cars sold by 2030 will have electric powertrain: Report
automobile
Half of cars sold by 2030 will have electric powertrain: Report
BPCL petrol pumps to soon have Bounce battery swapping stations

automobile

BPCL petrol pumps to soon have Bounce battery swapping stations

iQoo Z6 Pro review: Good but not extraordinary

Photo Gallery

iQoo Z6 Pro review: Good but not extraordinary

Mahindra Scorpio N interiors leaked in new video: Watch here

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio N interiors leaked in new video: Watch here

Xiaomi may launch clamshell folding Flip Phone, similar to Galaxy Z Flip 3

Mobiles

Xiaomi may launch clamshell folding Flip Phone, similar to Galaxy Z Flip 3

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 14 Pro to feature an always-on Display

Half of cars sold by 2030 will have electric powertrain: Report

BPCL petrol pumps to soon have Bounce battery swapping stations

Mahindra Scorpio N interiors leaked in new video: Watch here

Xiaomi may launch clamshell folding Flip Phone, similar to Galaxy Z Flip 3

Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more

News

iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more
Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts

News

Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts
iQOO Neo6 Smartphone is here, Check out the First Impressions #iQOONeo6

Hands On

iQOO Neo6 Smartphone is here, Check out the First Impressions #iQOONeo6

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999