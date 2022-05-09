comscore Here’s what caused some electric scooters to catch fire in India
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Heres What Caused Ola Pureev Okinawa Electric Scooters To Catch Fire In India
News

Here’s what caused Ola, PureEV, Okinawa, electric scooters to catch fire in India

automobile

Initial probe suggests that faulty battery cells and battery modules likely led to electric scooters by Ola, PureEV, and Okinawa to catch fire in India.

Pure EV Electric Scooter (1)

Pure EV electric scooter caught fire on the road

A number of electric scooters by companies including Ola Electric, PureEV and Okinawa caught fire in India between March and April this year. In some case, users of these electric scooters managed to escape from what could have been a major incident, unscathed. In other cases, a father-daughter duo died as an electric scooter caught fire in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore. Now, an initial investigation into these reports have hinted towards the probable cause of these incidents. Also Read - Motorola Razr 3 codenamed “Maven” appears in live images

A Reuters report citing two government sources said that faulty battery cells and battery modules have been identified as the two leading cause of spate of incidents wherein electric scooters caught fire in India in the recent weeks. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a has entered private testing in India, ahead of Google I/O 2022 event: Report

“In Ola’s case, the battery cells were found to be an issue as well as the battery management system,” one of the two sources told the news agency adding that the Indian government had taken samples of battery cells from the three companies — Ola Electric, PureEV and Okinawa — to make further checks and give a detailed analysis into the cause of these incidents. Also Read - Motorola Moto Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset to debut in India on May 12

Responding to the development, Ola Electric, which sources its batteries from LG Energy Solution (LGES), said that it was also working with the government, which has appointed an external expert agency to probe the matter. The company is also conducting an internal investigation to determine the cause of these incidents. “As per the preliminary assessment of these experts, there was no fault of the Ola battery management system at all and it was likely an isolated thermal incident,” an Ola Electric spokesperson said told the news agency.

As far as electric scooters by other EV makers are concerned, the initial investigation found issues with the cells and battery modules for electric scooters by Okhinawa and with battery casing in the case of e-scooters by PureEV. Both the companies haven’t commented on the matter yet.

It is worth noting that the Indian government has set a target that involves e-scooters and e-bikes to make up 80 percent of total two-wheeler sales by 2030, which is significantly more than the 2 percent sale right now today. However, the incidents of electric scooters catching fire have raised concerns over safety of these EV, which in turn is likely to interfere with the government’s set target.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 9, 2022 11:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6a reportedly enters testing phase in India
Mobiles
Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6a reportedly enters testing phase in India
Elon Musk wants quadruple Twitter users, double revenue by 2028

News

Elon Musk wants quadruple Twitter users, double revenue by 2028

Why some electric scooters caught fire in India

automobile

Why some electric scooters caught fire in India

Apple might launch new colour options for AirPods Max this fall

News

Apple might launch new colour options for AirPods Max this fall

Motorola Moto Edge 30 with a 144Hz display to launch in India on May 12

Mobiles

Motorola Moto Edge 30 with a 144Hz display to launch in India on May 12

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Razr 3 appears in live images

Elon Musk wants quadruple Twitter users, double revenue by 2028

Why some electric scooters caught fire in India

Apple might launch new colour options for AirPods Max this fall

Spotify Stations app to shut down from May 16: Here's why

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Google I/O 2022: Android 13 में मिलेंगे Apple iOS वाले कई फीचर्स, सिंगल टैप में फाइल होगा ट्रांसफर

खलबली मचाने आ रहीं Tata Motors की 4 नई इलेक्ट्रिक कारें, पता चल गया नाम!

Vivo T1 सीरीज के बाद अब आएगी Vivo T2 सीरीज , लिस्टिंग से मिले संकेत

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 की बैटरी डिटेल BIS पर लिस्ट, जल्द हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Motorola Razr 3 की तस्वीरें हुई लीक, मिलेगा बड़ा कैमरा अपग्रेड

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more

News

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999