comscore Hero Electric, Bolt partner up to set up over 50,000 EV charging stations in India
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Hero Electric Bolt Partner Up To Set Up Over 50000 Ev Charging Stations In India
News

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

automobile

Post-installation of Bolt charging stations, individuals can choose between private/public mode of operation for their charging stations and decide the price depending on existing commercial/EV tariffs

Hero Electric Bolt

Hero Electric partners with Bolt EV charging company

India’s largest electric scooter maker, Hero Electric has plans to expand its charging infrastructure for its buyers. The company has partnered with Bolt, an EV Charging Network. The companies aim to set up 50,000 EV charging stations in India in the next one year. As part of the collaboration, Bolt chargers will be installed in more than 750 Hero Electric’s touchpoints across India. The brand’s claim will benefit over 4.5 lakh customers. Also Read - Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe

These new charging points by Bolt will be integrated into the Hero Electric App and website. This will help provide a one-stop solution for locating a charging station, booking a slot, and payment. Additionally, around 2,000 Hero Electric scooter buyers will be able to avail services of the BOLT charging units set up at their homes. Also Read - Hero Electric partners with ElectricPe to setup charging stations 

Post-installation of Bolt charging stations, individuals can choose between private/public mode of operation for their charging stations and decide the price depending on existing commercial/EV tariffs. Subscription-based plans will also be announced for Hero Electric riders. Also Read - View pics of Toyota’s first-ever all-electric SUV bZ4X

According to the statement by the companies, Bolt charging network is hardware agnostic and will integrate with any charging solution provider in the country.

Hero Electric and Bolt will also be doing a Pilot for IOT tracking solutions for their vehicles. The pilot will provide fleet management and charging management services to all Hero Electric B2B partners. BOLT will also integrate the BOLT OS-enabled Smart speedometer solution with Hero Electric vehicles.

Current EV Charging Infrastructure

Currently, over 10,000 Bolt charging points have already been installed across 100 different cities in India, with an installed capacity of over 33000KW and 50,000 active users. Bolt claims it is also on track to deploy 1,00,000 charging points in the next 6 months.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said “We are delighted to partner with BOLT as its charging network will offer affordable charging solutions further, encouraging the switch to electric vehicles. A robust charging network has aided the growth of EVs by curbing range anxiety among riders. Our mission is to enable carbon-free mobility and fasten EV adoption in the country by building a strong charging ecosystem and reskilling mechanics to offer an enhanced EV riding experience. We are positive that this collaboration will broaden our efforts to reach the set objective. This partnership will benefit the industry overall and allow e2W riders easy access to charging stations pan India.”

Jyotiranjan Harichandan, Cofounder, BOLT said, “We are excited to partner with the country’s leading EV brand to fulfill our combined goal of an increased EV adoption across the country by providing EV users with an affordable, accessible and ubiquitous charging network. This collaboration will help to create a seamless charging experience for lakhs of Hero Electric customers as they can use the existing Hero Electric app and website for discovery, booking and payment. With having a “Charger on-demand”, range anxiety will be history as we move towards achieving our goal of installing over 1 million charging points over the next 2 years.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2022 6:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses
Apps
WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

automobile

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

Steps to book your COVID-19 booster shot online now

How To

Steps to book your COVID-19 booster shot online now

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Photo Gallery

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Dizo Watch S to go on sale at Rs 1,999: Alternatives that you can consider buying

Photo Gallery

Dizo Watch S to go on sale at Rs 1,999: Alternatives that you can consider buying

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

Sony PS5 restock date announced with new special offer: Check details

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

automobile

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India
Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana

automobile

Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana
Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe

How To

Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe
Hero Electric partners with ElectricPe to setup charging stations

automobile

Hero Electric partners with ElectricPe to setup charging stations
Electric vehicles to provide opportunities worth Rs 3 lakh crore in India

automobile

Electric vehicles to provide opportunities worth Rs 3 lakh crore in India

हिंदी समाचार

यूनीक स्टीयरिंग वाली Lexus RZ 450e ने की एंट्री, सेकेंडों में तय करेगी लंबी दूरी

WhatsApp शुरू करेगा सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान, पैसे देकर यूजर को मिलेंगे एक्स्ट्रा फीचर्स

Netflix Vs Disney Plus Hotstar: किसका प्लान है आपके लिए बेस्ट?

Maruti Suzuki इस साल लॉन्च करेगी दो जबरदस्त SUV, क्रेटा-Seltos को मिलेगी टक्कर

4G डाउनलोडिंग स्पीड में जियो का 'राज', एयरटेल, वोडा रह गए पीछे

Latest Videos

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India
Photo Gallery
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India
JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India
Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

automobile

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India
Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

News

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022
Sony PS5 restock date announced with new special offer: Check details

Gaming

Sony PS5 restock date announced with new special offer: Check details

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers