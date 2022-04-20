India’s largest electric scooter maker, Hero Electric has plans to expand its charging infrastructure for its buyers. The company has partnered with Bolt, an EV Charging Network. The companies aim to set up 50,000 EV charging stations in India in the next one year. As part of the collaboration, Bolt chargers will be installed in more than 750 Hero Electric’s touchpoints across India. The brand’s claim will benefit over 4.5 lakh customers. Also Read - Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe

These new charging points by Bolt will be integrated into the Hero Electric App and website. This will help provide a one-stop solution for locating a charging station, booking a slot, and payment. Additionally, around 2,000 Hero Electric scooter buyers will be able to avail services of the BOLT charging units set up at their homes. Also Read - Hero Electric partners with ElectricPe to setup charging stations

Post-installation of Bolt charging stations, individuals can choose between private/public mode of operation for their charging stations and decide the price depending on existing commercial/EV tariffs. Subscription-based plans will also be announced for Hero Electric riders. Also Read - View pics of Toyota’s first-ever all-electric SUV bZ4X

According to the statement by the companies, Bolt charging network is hardware agnostic and will integrate with any charging solution provider in the country.

Hero Electric and Bolt will also be doing a Pilot for IOT tracking solutions for their vehicles. The pilot will provide fleet management and charging management services to all Hero Electric B2B partners. BOLT will also integrate the BOLT OS-enabled Smart speedometer solution with Hero Electric vehicles.

Current EV Charging Infrastructure

Currently, over 10,000 Bolt charging points have already been installed across 100 different cities in India, with an installed capacity of over 33000KW and 50,000 active users. Bolt claims it is also on track to deploy 1,00,000 charging points in the next 6 months.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said “We are delighted to partner with BOLT as its charging network will offer affordable charging solutions further, encouraging the switch to electric vehicles. A robust charging network has aided the growth of EVs by curbing range anxiety among riders. Our mission is to enable carbon-free mobility and fasten EV adoption in the country by building a strong charging ecosystem and reskilling mechanics to offer an enhanced EV riding experience. We are positive that this collaboration will broaden our efforts to reach the set objective. This partnership will benefit the industry overall and allow e2W riders easy access to charging stations pan India.”

Jyotiranjan Harichandan, Cofounder, BOLT said, “We are excited to partner with the country’s leading EV brand to fulfill our combined goal of an increased EV adoption across the country by providing EV users with an affordable, accessible and ubiquitous charging network. This collaboration will help to create a seamless charging experience for lakhs of Hero Electric customers as they can use the existing Hero Electric app and website for discovery, booking and payment. With having a “Charger on-demand”, range anxiety will be history as we move towards achieving our goal of installing over 1 million charging points over the next 2 years.”