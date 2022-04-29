comscore Hero Electric did not dispatch even a single vehicle in April: Here’s why
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Hero Electric Did Not Dispatch Even A Single Vehicle In April Heres Why
News

Here’s why India’s biggest EV maker did not dispatch even a single scooter in April

automobile

There is a direct impact on the customers who have booked Hero Electric two-wheelers.

Hero Eddy

Hero Electric's new Eddy scooter

Hero Electric, the country’s biggest electric vehicle manufacturer by sales, has announced that they have not even dispatched a single electric vehicle in the month of April. The company has attributed this shocking statistic to the extreme shortage of semiconductors in the country. Also Read - Waiting for launch of new electric scooter? Here's why it may get delayed

According to PTI, the company is facing an acute shortage of chipsets as well as supply chain restrictions. Hero Electric also highlighted that this issue is not limited to just their company. Other automobile brands in the country are also facing a similar plight. The ongoing global chip shortage has led to many automobile companies either reducing their output drastically or even putting a stop to production entirely. Also Read - EV battery fire: 40-yr-old man loses life to explosion in Vijayawada, family members suffer injuries

Impact on customers

There is a direct impact on the customers who have booked Hero Electric two-wheelers. The waiting period may go up to over 60 days. The situation is so dire that some dealerships don’t even have vehicle to display at their outlet. Also Read - Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

Hero Electric CEO, Sohinder Gill likened the situation to fast-moving train that had to apply an emergency brake. He claimed that the company has been almost doubling its sale month-on-month. The company had been managing to meet the demand so far. However, the Russo-Ukrainian war has forced them to come to a halt. Gill claims that there has been major supply chain description due to the war.

Situation Going Forward

The situation is not all-bleak. The company has located alternate sources and are expecting to resume production very soon. They also plan to enhance the production capacity of their facilities.

Additionally, in view of the recent fire incidents, Hero Electric will also be revisiting their system and processes for battery safety and to ensure better quality.

Multiple new EV companies are under the scanner for major fire accidents, some of which have even claimed lives. Three companies have even decided to conduct a voluntary recall after their vehicles caught fire without any visible signs of external stimulus. Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV have collectively recalled almost 7000 scooters in India.

The Indian govt is also stepping up its vigil. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed grave concern for the growing incidents of fire. He even went on to announce that any companies found at fault for these accidents will be penalised.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2022 8:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here s why India s biggest EV maker did not dispatch even a single scooter in April
automobile
Here s why India s biggest EV maker did not dispatch even a single scooter in April
Google Chrome users beware! Billions of users under high threat

Apps

Google Chrome users beware! Billions of users under high threat

Qualcomm India partners with MeiTY s C-DAC to help Indian chipset startups

News

Qualcomm India partners with MeiTY s C-DAC to help Indian chipset startups

Realme GT Neo 3 5G review: A big phone with big expectations

Photo Gallery

Realme GT Neo 3 5G review: A big phone with big expectations

Apple iPhone 14 price revealed in new leaks

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 price revealed in new leaks

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here s why India s biggest EV maker did not dispatch even a single scooter in April

Google Chrome users beware! Billions of users under high threat

Qualcomm India partners with MeiTY s C-DAC to help Indian chipset startups

Apple iPhone 14 price revealed in new leaks

5G spectrum auction in India to be held in early June

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel ने लॉन्च किया नया डेली 2.5GB डेटा वाला प्लान, मिलता है Amazon Prime सब्सक्रिप्शन भी फ्री

Foreign Trip के लिए बेस्ट है Airtel के ये प्लान्स, होगी अनलमिटिड बातें और मिलेगा 5GB तक डेटा

BGMI के टूर्नामेंट BMOC 2022 को हिंदी कमेंट्री के साथ कहां और कैसे देखें? 75 लाख का है प्राइज पूल

Vivo X80 सीरीज इस दिन होगी भारत में लॉन्च, 12GB RAM के साथ मिलेंगे कई तगड़े फीचर्स

Poco M4 5G Vs Oppo K10: जानें किसमें कितना है दम, और किसे खरीदने में होगा आपका फायदा?

Latest Videos

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999