Hero Electric Partners With Electricpe To Setup New Charging Stations

India is expected to have over 2 million electric vehicles estimated on the roads by 2026. To meet such demand, Hero Electric has entered a partnership with ElectricPe, an EV charging platform, to set-up charging points pan-India for its customers. The collaboration entails Hero Electric riders to access ElectricPe's charging network,, as the company recently committed to setting up 1,00,000 charging points by the end of this year.

The charging point network will be placed at residential complexes, offices, malls, and other establishments, aiming to mitigate the range anxiety issue. A statement from both companies claims that this alliance will help strengthen the charging network and propel EV adoption across the country.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, "A robust charging network is crucial for the growing EV sector for faster adoption of EVs across the segment. This association will provide a seamless charging and EV riding experience to customers by easing the accessibility through ElectricPe's charging points that are getting installed on a large scale across the country. With our vision and commitment to advancing the growth of EVs, we are working rigorously to scale up the charging infrastructure. We are confident that the partnership will aid in sustaining the push towards EVs and facilitate a smooth transition towards clean and green mobility solutions."

“Our goal from day one has been to help make the transition to electric mobility smooth by making it inclusive and convenient for consumers pan-India for their varied commuting activities. In line with this, we are thrilled to partner with the biggest players in India – it validates the trust we bring to the market. The association with Hero Electric will further our goal to bring clean and affordable access to charging to a billion Indians, right at their doorstep,” said Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe.

ElectricPe is a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that offers EV users a one-stop platform to access EV charging points, which also tracks real-time usage. The brand was founded in May 2021 by Avinash Sharma and Raghav Rohila. The company aims to make accessing and using charging points simple. Hero Electric is also expanding the charging network by setting up junctions at local kirana stores and other common zones.