Hero Electric has announced the rollout of its first batch of electric scooters from Mahindra Group's Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh. The new announcement comes just a few months after Hero Electric had announced a 5-year partnership with Mahindra. The partnership was established as part of its growth and expansion plans to cater to the growing demand for E2Ws in the country.

Hero Electric had managed to maintain the pole position in the electric scooter market for a substantial period. However, the company was struggling with production issues due to the Russo-Ukrainian war as well as the semiconductor shortage. The new move is expected to help cater to the demand.

Under the new strategic alliance with Mahindra, Hero Electric will be producing two popular Hero electric bikes namely: Optima and NYX. The two scooters will be manufactured at the Mahindra plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

Beyond sharing space to build vehicles, the partnership between both would provide a platform for jointly working to develop and share the supply chain for all new electric offerings. Both companies will bolster this alliance and share their R&D expertise to develop newer technologies and products for domestic and overseas markets.

Speaking on the announcement, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, We strongly believe in like minded strategic partnerships to offer “true value for money” products in electric mobility. Our 20 plus strong relationships with preferred partners in the field of charging, servicing, rapid charging, swapping etc are helping us build a robust EV ecosystem not only for us but for the whole EV category. Tie-up with Mahindra is one such alliance that we are proud of. The two teams have been working closely for seamless integration of the manufacturing process and offer to the customer the same level of global quality that are produced from our Ludhiana plant. With this tie up, we are now well on our way to the half a million capacity that we had planned few months back.