Hero Electric scooter Photon catches fire, company explains what went wrong

A Hero Electric scooter recently caught fire in Odisha. In the incident, the company's popular electric scooter Photon got charred. Thankfully, there were no casualties or injuries reported due to this incident. Images and videos of the Hero Electric Photon that caught fire have been shared online. The shared media shows that the electric scooter's rear portion has been completely destroyed in the fire.

On inquiring about the incident, Hero Electric responded to BGR.in with the following statement:

"When contacted the customer explained that he heard abnormal cracking sounds and discovered that fumes were coming from the electric switchboard of the home, adjacent to e scooter and sparks were continuously falling on to the floor and a can of paint lying nearby. By the time he went to switch off the mains and get back to try and put off the fire, it spread and burnt the rear part of the scooter and some household belongings.

They further explained that their technical team visited the location of the incident and analyzed it. According to the findings, the rear part of the scooter was burnt. The most probable cause of the fire was concluded to be the AC phase and earth wires of the home that were coming in contact with each other. This led to a short circuit and the malfunctioning of the fuses that should have cut off in the event of such short circuit.

Hero Electric has also offered the owner of the electric scooter with any help in replacing the parts that were burnt in the accident. However, it will be done on a cost basis. They also assured that after the repair, the scooter will be tested “thoroughly” for road worthiness.

Hero Electric Photon

The Hero Electric Photon is a low-speed scooter. It offers a top speed of 45 kmph. The scooter is powered by a 1.9kWh battery. The scooter costs around Rs 80,490 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is one of the best-selling models of the company. Hero Electric is one of the oldest players in India’s electric vehicle segment and has maintained high volumes compared to other manufacturers.

Hero Electric recently lost its pole position to Ola Electric. The new electric scooter brand has created ripples in the market due to its attractive features and range. However, the company is under the scanner due to various issues, which also include one fire incident caught on camera. Other incidents include the scooter running in reverse without selecting that mode. Also, some buyers reported that their scooter broke in two parts while riding.