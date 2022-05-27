comscore Hero Electric scooter Photon catches fire, company explains what went wrong
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Hero Electric Scooter Photon Catches Fire In Odisha Company Explains What Went Wrong
News

Hero Electric scooter Photon catches fire, company explains what went wrong

automobile

Hero Electric claims that its technical team visited the location of the incident and analyzed it

Hero Electric Photon

Hero Electric Photon caught fire

A Hero Electric scooter recently caught fire in Odisha. In the incident, the company’s popular electric scooter Photon got charred. Thankfully, there were no casualties or injuries reported due to this incident. Images and videos of the Hero Electric Photon that caught fire have been shared online. The shared media shows that the electric scooter’s rear portion has been completely destroyed in the fire. Also Read - Electric bus in Delhi breaks down after temperature rises beyond the specified limit

On inquiring about the incident, Hero Electric responded to BGR.in with the following statement: Also Read - Hero Electric partners with Revfin to jointly finance 2,50,000 electric 2 wheelers

“When contacted the customer explained that he heard abnormal cracking sounds and discovered that fumes were coming from the electric switchboard of the home, adjacent to e scooter and sparks were continuously falling on to the floor and a can of paint lying nearby. By the time he went to switch off the mains and get back to try and put off the fire, it spread and burnt the rear part of the scooter and some household belongings. Also Read - Delhi govt to add 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet: Check details

They further explained that their technical team visited the location of the incident and analyzed it. According to the findings, the rear part of the scooter was burnt. The most probable cause of the fire was concluded to be the AC phase and earth wires of the home that were coming in contact with each other. This led to a short circuit and the malfunctioning of the fuses that should have cut off in the event of such short circuit.

Hero Electric has also offered the owner of the electric scooter with any help in replacing the parts that were burnt in the accident. However, it will be done on a cost basis. They also assured that after the repair, the scooter will be tested “thoroughly” for road worthiness.

Hero Electric Photon

The Hero Electric Photon is a low-speed scooter. It offers a top speed of 45 kmph. The scooter is powered by a 1.9kWh battery. The scooter costs around Rs 80,490 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is one of the best-selling models of the company. Hero Electric is one of the oldest players in India’s electric vehicle segment and has maintained high volumes compared to other manufacturers.

Hero Electric recently lost its pole position to Ola Electric. The new electric scooter brand has created ripples in the market due to its attractive features and range. However, the company is under the scanner due to various issues, which also include one fire incident caught on camera. Other incidents include the scooter running in reverse without selecting that mode. Also, some buyers reported that their scooter broke in two parts while riding.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Hero Electric scooter Photon catches fire in Odisha
automobile
Hero Electric scooter Photon catches fire in Odisha
This WhatsApp scam lets hackers hijack your account using a phone call

Apps

This WhatsApp scam lets hackers hijack your account using a phone call

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders show multiple colour options, i-shaped notch

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders show multiple colour options, i-shaped notch

Google Pixel Fold won't launch until Spring of 2023: Report

Mobiles

Google Pixel Fold won't launch until Spring of 2023: Report

Samsung shows off its 200MP sensor with a giant cat billboard: Watch video

Mobiles

Samsung shows off its 200MP sensor with a giant cat billboard: Watch video

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Hero Electric scooter Photon catches fire in Odisha

This WhatsApp scam lets hackers hijack your account using a phone call

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders show multiple colour options, i-shaped notch

Google Pixel Fold won't launch until Spring of 2023: Report

Samsung shows off its 200MP sensor with a giant cat billboard: Watch video

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर आया Stranger Things का स्टिकर पैक, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

How to change name in Gmail: इस तरह आसानी से बदलें अपना जीमेल नेम, बहुत आसान है तरीका

Thar जैसे इंजन के साथ आएगी Mahindra Scorpio-N, लीक में सामने आईं नई डिटेल्स

iPhone 14 Pro स्पेशल पर्पल समेत 4 कलर्स में हो सकता है लॉन्च, यहां देखें चारों वेरिएंट्स की फोटो

Oppo A57 और Oppo A57s 4G जल्द होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक

Latest Videos

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details
Twitter launched

News

Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video

News

Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999