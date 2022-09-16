Hero Electric to train engineers in Delhi to expand support for EVs

Hero Electric is collaborating with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and WRI India to train its ‘Diploma in Automobile Engineering program students. DSEU is a State University incorporated and WRI India is a research think tank. Under the partnership, Hero Electric will provide internships and placements to the students upon completion of this technical course. Also Read - Karnataka to convert 35,000 buses into EVs by 2030: Report

Hero Electric claims that this co-created program will provide a world-class learning experience in the electric mobility industry and jointly certify students on course completion. The program will cover different aspects of EV ecosystem through an in-depth curriculum and exposure. Furthermore, the company claims that it will assign a technical expert to facilitate the Curriculum Advisory Group (CAG) formed by DSEU.

Additionally, there will be selected Hero Electric employees as guest lecturers for three pieces of training sessions every semester. The company will also be creating and updating the curriculum regularly through an evaluation mechanism that will include both the theoretical and practical components of the Basic and Advanced Module. The e2W brand will assist in creating physical and digital instruction and educational material to improvise the course. WRI India will offer research, monitoring, and evaluation support.

Manu Sharma, HR Head Hero Electric said, “The EV Mechanics training program is a great initiative that brings together academia, Government, industry think tanks to skill individuals for EVs. This move will strengthen India’s presence in the segment by making it a global hub for Electric mobility. We are confident and committed to the success of the program.”

Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, DDC Delhi, said, “The EV mechanics training program is the first of a series of short and long-term courses to be launched by Delhi Government to become the training hub of the EV workforce in India. The program has laid the foundation for the creation of thousands of green jobs in Delhi. Rolling out this much-needed training program fulfils two major priorities of the Delhi Government i.e. creating a skilled and trained workforce as envisioned in its Rozgar budget 2022-23 as well as achieving CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal’s vision of making Delhi the EV capital of India. The upcoming training program collaboratively developed by DSEU with industry stakeholders will create an industry-ready workforce to support the multifaceted and expeditiously growing EV ecosystem in Delhi.”