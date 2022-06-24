comscore Hero Passion Pro XTec launched in India: Check price, variants, new features
News

Hero Passion Pro XTec launched in India at price of Rs 74,590: Check options

automobile

The new Passion Pro XTec comes with a 110cc BS-VI compliant engine which produces 9 bhp at 7500 rpm and torque of 9.79 Nm at 5000 rpm

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new Passion Pro XTec motorcycle in India. The bike has been launched at a starting price of Rs 74,590 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new bike will be available across all Hero MotoCorp dealerships. Also Read - Noise launches new smart glasses i1 in India at Rs 5,999: Check all features

Hero Passion Pro XTec Variants

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Passion Pro XTec in two variant. The Drum variant of the Hero Passion Pro XTec is priced at Rs 74,590 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the disc brake variant comes in at Rs 78,990 (ex-showroom Delhi). The brand is offering a 5-year warrant included in this price. Also Read - Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try making this DIY hologram projector

Hero Passion Pro XTec Feature List

Hero has opted to give the Passion Pro XTec a projector LED headlamp, which it claims is segment-first. Additionally, Hero has also enhanced the overall feature list. Also Read - WhatsApp brings new features to keep stalkers away: Check how it works

Here’s the list of features:

-Full-digital instrument cluster
-Bluetooth connectivity
-SMS and call alerts
-Real-time mileage indicator
-Low-fuel indicator
-Side-stand engine cut-off and
-Service reminder
-Integrated USB charging port

Passion Pro Xtec Engine

The new Passion Pro XTec comes with a 110cc BS-VI compliant engine which produces 9 bhp at 7500 rpm and torque of 9.79 Nm at 5000 rpm. The new Passion Pro XTec comes with the patented i3S technology for better fuel efficiency.

Safety

Passion Pro XTec gets a side-stand indicator and a ‘Side-stand Engine cut-off’. Additionally, the motorcycle also comes with an option of disc brake and a Combi Braking System (CBS).

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Passion XTec with its new features and a smart design is a compelling product that will excite the country’s youth. Our range of ‘XTec’ products such as the Splendor+ XTec, Glamour 125 XTec, Pleasure+ 110 XTec and Destini 125 XTec have received an overwhelming response from customers and we expect the Passion XTec to continue this trend.”

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero Passion is an iconic brand and enjoys massive customer trust for over a decade. With its new style and new attitude, the Passion XTec will appeal to the new age riders and with the latest technology features, it will set the benchmark for the segment. We are certain that the Passion XTec will enable us to further consolidate our leadership in the country’s motorcycle segment.”

  • Published Date: June 24, 2022 5:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 24, 2022 5:58 PM IST

