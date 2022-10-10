comscore Hero Vida V1 bookings start in India: Check details
Hero Vida V1 bookings start in India: Check price, features

The Hero Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro will be available for booking in Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru starting 5PM today.

  • Hero launched its first electric scooter, Hero Vida V1 series, in India earlier this month.
  • The Hero Vida V1 Plus electric scooter comes at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh.
  • The Hero Vida V1 Pro electric scooter comes at a starting price of Rs 1.59 lakh.
Hero launched its first electric scooter, Hero Vida V1, in India earlier this month. Now, less than a week after its launch, the electric vehicle is up for booking in India. Interested people can book the Hero Vida V1 in India on Hero Vida’s official website starting 5PM today by paying a booking amount of Rs 2,499. Also Read - Explosion in EV causes fire in Hyderabad showroom, kills 8

It is worth noting that Hero is rolling out Hero Vida V1 in India in a phased manner starting with Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru for which booking started today. Hero will start deliveries in these cities starting mid-December. Around the same time, Hero will open bookings for Hero Vida V1 in eight more cities. Hero hasn’t revealed the names of these cities yet. Also Read - Pure EV launches first electric bike Etryst 350 in India to rival Tork Kratos, Revolt RV400

Hero Vida V1 India price

The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter will be available in India in three colour variants — Matte White, Matte Sports Red, and Gloss Black. The pro variant of the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter, that is, the Hero Vida V1 Pro, will be available in an extra Matte Abrax Orange colour variant. Also Read - Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charging stations for EVs

Coming to the pricing, the Hero Vida V1 Plus will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hero Vida V1 Pro, on the other hand, will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 1.59 lakh in the country.

Hero Vida V1 specifications and features

As far as features are concerned, while the Hero Vida V1 offers a range of 143 Km, the Hero Vida V1 Pro offers a range of 165 Km. Both the electric scooters offer a top speed of 80 Kmph and charge around 80 percent in less than 65 minutes. While the Hero Vida V1 Plus goes from 0 to 40 Kmph in 3.4 seconds, the Hero Vida V1 Pro achieves a similar acceleration in 3.2 seconds. Additionally, both these electric scooters offer support for Sports, Eco, Custom and Ride driving mode.

Both the EVs, that is, the Hero Vida V1 Plus and the Hero Vida v1 Pro come with a 7-inch touch-screen display and they feature support for other features such as cruise control, two-way throttle, keyless control, and an SOS alert for emergencies.

  • Published Date: October 10, 2022 4:58 PM IST
