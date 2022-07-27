Hero Xtreme 160r 2022 Launched In India To Rival Pulsar N160 Apache Rtr 160

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 160R 2022 in India. The new mid-segment bike has been updated with new features and some cosmetic changes. The new bike comes with some different ergonomic elements as well to make the ride comfortable. The engine and power figures mostly remain the same for the bike. The new bike will continue to lock horns with the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Also Read - Hero Electric rolls out first electric scooter batch from Mahindra's plant in MP

Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 Prices

The Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh and it goes all the way to Rs 1.22 lakh for the top variant of the bike. The bike has been lunched in three variants: Single Disc, Dual Disc, and Stealth edition. The bike will be sold in a total of five colours.

Detailed pricing

Xtreme 160R Single Disc: Rs 1,17,148

Xtreme 160R Dual Disc: Rs 1,20,498

Xtreme 160R Stealth: Rs 1,22,338

Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 Changes

The Xtreme 160R 2022 gets a new gear position indicator that was missing from the previous iteration. The bike also gets an Inverted LCD Console with new adjustable brightness. The bike also features a USB charging port on the handlebar.

The bike also gets a new design for the saddle. The grab rail has added convenience and better ergonomics for the pillion.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 continues to use the 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 15bhp at 8,500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The company claims that the bike can go from 0 to 60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.