comscore Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 launched in India to rival Pulsar N160, Apache RTR 160
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Hero Xtreme 160r 2022 Launched In India To Rival Pulsar N160 Apache Rtr 160
News

Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 launched in India: Check prices, new features more

automobile

The Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh and it goes all the way to Rs 1.22 lakh for the top variant

Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 launched

Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 launched

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 160R 2022 in India. The new mid-segment bike has been updated with new features and some cosmetic changes. The new bike comes with some different ergonomic elements as well to make the ride comfortable. The engine and power figures mostly remain the same for the bike. The new bike will continue to lock horns with the Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Also Read - Hero Electric rolls out first electric scooter batch from Mahindra's plant in MP

Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 Prices

The Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh and it goes all the way to Rs 1.22 lakh for the top variant of the bike. The bike has been lunched in three variants: Single Disc, Dual Disc, and Stealth edition. The bike will be sold in a total of five colours. Also Read - Hero Sprint range of MTB and hybrid cycles launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Detailed pricing

Xtreme 160R Single Disc: Rs 1,17,148 Also Read - Hero Electric partners with Revfin to jointly finance 2,50,000 electric 2 wheelers

Xtreme 160R Dual Disc: Rs 1,20,498

Xtreme 160R Stealth: Rs 1,22,338

Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 Changes

The Xtreme 160R 2022 gets a new gear position indicator that was missing from the previous iteration. The bike also gets an Inverted LCD Console with new adjustable brightness. The bike also features a USB charging port on the handlebar.

The bike also gets a new design for the saddle. The grab rail has added convenience and better ergonomics for the pillion.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 continues to use the 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 15bhp at 8,500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The company claims that the bike can go from 0 to 60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 4:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 27, 2022 4:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here s what Adam Mosseri said after Kardashians criticised Instagram for copying TikTok
Apps
Here s what Adam Mosseri said after Kardashians criticised Instagram for copying TikTok
Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition unveiled, only 100 units available: Check details

automobile

Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition unveiled, only 100 units available: Check details

Over 3 billion devices are now on Android globally, says Sundar Pichai

News

Over 3 billion devices are now on Android globally, says Sundar Pichai

BGMI limited free period rewards: How to get new Blackpink outfits, other prizes

Gaming

BGMI limited free period rewards: How to get new Blackpink outfits, other prizes

Google Maps gets speed limit, traffic congestion, road closure alerts

Apps

Google Maps gets speed limit, traffic congestion, road closure alerts

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Hero Xtreme 160R 2022 launched in India: Check prices, new features more

Here s what Adam Mosseri said after Kardashians criticised Instagram for copying TikTok

Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition unveiled, only 100 units available: Check details

Over 3 billion devices are now on Android globally, says Sundar Pichai

Google Maps gets speed limit, traffic congestion, road closure alerts

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review
How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999