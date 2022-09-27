comscore Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh: All to need to know
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Hero Xtreme 160r Stealth 2 0 Edition Launched In India At Rs 1 30 Lakh All To Need To Know
News

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh

automobile

The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition is powered by a 163cc air-cooled BS-VI compliant engine featuring XSens technology and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection.

Hero Xtreme 160

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters on Tuesday launched the new Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition ahead of the festive season in Indian market. In tune with the needs of the tech-savvy customers, the motorcycle is embedded with “Hero Connect”, a smart mobility device that lets riders stay connected, allowing them to trace live location. Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at an attractive price of Rs. 1,29,738.

Commenting on the launch, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth edition received a tremendous response from customers, enthusiasts, and experts alike. It instantly became the motorcycle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from the rest of the crowd. This new edition is both Stealth and Smart, with a black livery signed by red accents, for the passionate riders, and our Cloud connected system Connect 1.0, for the tech-savvy consumers. Stealth and smart, this is the Hero Xtreme Stealth 2.0.”

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition Performance

The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition is powered by a 163cc air-cooled BS-VI compliant engine featuring XSens technology and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection. The Engine delivers power output of 15.2 PS @ 6500 RPM. Joining the fast lane with a class-leading acceleration, 0-60 km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition Connectivity

The embedded Hero Connect app further enhances the riding experience and safety in the new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0. It gives a wide range of alerts to keep the rider updated about their vehicle:

Geo Fence alert – Sends an App Notification whenever your vehicle leaves or arrives at predefined places of interest.

Speed Alert – Sends an App Notification every time the vehicle crosses the speed limit previously set by the rider.

Topple Alert – Sends an App Notification and SMS to the registered Mobile number and emergency contact number in case the vehicle topples.

Tow Away Alert – Sends an App Notification and SMS to the registered mobile number if any unauthorized vehicle activity is detected.

Unplug alerts – Sends an App Notification and an SMS to your registered Mobile number if the device has been unplugged and if there is a need for the rider to intervene.

  • Published Date: September 27, 2022 4:28 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Flipkart, Amazon sale: Best deals on affordable 5G smartphones
Photo Gallery
Flipkart, Amazon sale: Best deals on affordable 5G smartphones
India to get countrywide 5G coverage in a couple of years: Devusinh Chauhan

Telecom

India to get countrywide 5G coverage in a couple of years: Devusinh Chauhan

Xiaomi-backed startup announces electric sports car, looks like Ferrari F8 Tributo: Detailed photo gallery

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi-backed startup announces electric sports car, looks like Ferrari F8 Tributo: Detailed photo gallery

India's Supreme Court begins live-streaming of hearings on YouTube

News

India's Supreme Court begins live-streaming of hearings on YouTube

Google Pixel 7 Pro full specs leaked online, ahead of October 7 launch

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7 Pro full specs leaked online, ahead of October 7 launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh: All to need to know

Top 7 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara alternatives

Top 7 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara alternatives

India to get countrywide 5G coverage in a couple of years: Devusinh Chauhan

Apple Diwali Sale Begins 2022, Check Out Free Gifts Offered with iPhones, Watch video

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones

News

Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook

Hands On

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook
Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video