Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh: All to need to know

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters on Tuesday launched the new Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition ahead of the festive season in Indian market. In tune with the needs of the tech-savvy customers, the motorcycle is embedded with “Hero Connect”, a smart mobility device that lets riders stay connected, allowing them to trace live location. Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at an attractive price of Rs. 1,29,738.

Commenting on the launch, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth edition received a tremendous response from customers, enthusiasts, and experts alike. It instantly became the motorcycle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from the rest of the crowd. This new edition is both Stealth and Smart, with a black livery signed by red accents, for the passionate riders, and our Cloud connected system Connect 1.0, for the tech-savvy consumers. Stealth and smart, this is the Hero Xtreme Stealth 2.0.”

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition Performance

The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition is powered by a 163cc air-cooled BS-VI compliant engine featuring XSens technology and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection. The Engine delivers power output of 15.2 PS @ 6500 RPM. Joining the fast lane with a class-leading acceleration, 0-60 km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition Connectivity

The embedded Hero Connect app further enhances the riding experience and safety in the new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0. It gives a wide range of alerts to keep the rider updated about their vehicle:

Geo Fence alert – Sends an App Notification whenever your vehicle leaves or arrives at predefined places of interest.

Speed Alert – Sends an App Notification every time the vehicle crosses the speed limit previously set by the rider.

Topple Alert – Sends an App Notification and SMS to the registered Mobile number and emergency contact number in case the vehicle topples.

Tow Away Alert – Sends an App Notification and SMS to the registered mobile number if any unauthorized vehicle activity is detected.

Unplug alerts – Sends an App Notification and an SMS to your registered Mobile number if the device has been unplugged and if there is a need for the rider to intervene.