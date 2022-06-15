Hindustan Motors to bring back iconic Contessa in India as an electric car

Hindustan Motors has trademarked its iconic Contessa brand name in India for an upcoming EV. Hindustan Motors has entered in a JV with a Europe-based company to make electric two wheelers, which might later translate to an electric four wheeler. It is expected that the Contessa will resurrect as a strong hybrid of sorts and its new partner will provide the needed expertise in the engine design of the new Contessa model. Also Read - Mahindra XUV900 halo electric SUV teased, may unveil on Independence Day 2022: Check video

Hindustan Motors will own 51 percent of the stake while the unnamed European company will own the remaining 49 percent. Hindustan Motors (HM) director, Uttam Bose, has revealed that an estimated investment of around 600 crores will be made by this proposed joint venture although exact figures would emerge later. Also Read - Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations across 12 cities in India

As per report, the new Contessa will also see significant safety improvements in its design and will also support the latest cutting-edge technologies. In term of power, the HM Contessa was powered by a 50 hp 1.5-litre BMC engine and was later adorned with a 1.8-litre petrol engine sourced from Isuzu Motors to add to the performance.

In addition, Hindustan Motors’ iconic Ambassador sedan will likely make its comeback as an electric vehicle in India. The interiors of the upcoming Ambassador electric car are still under the wraps. One can expect the iconic sedan to feature a spacious cabin with a modern dashboard design and upholstery, automatic climate control.

One can expect the upgraded version of the legendary car to feature a tech-laden cabin along with a retro-modern look.

Sources said that the manufacturing of the new electric Ambassador car will be done from the Chennai plant of Hindustan Motors, which was earlier being used to manufacture Mitsubishi cars. It must be noted that the last Ambassador car was rolled out in 2014 from West Bengal.

To recall, Hindustan Motors was one of the largest carmaker in India. The manufacturer declared suspension of work in 2014 due to low production and demand at both its West Bengal and Maharashtra facilities.