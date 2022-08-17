comscore Honda Activa Premium Edition launched in India at Rs 75,400: Details here
News

Honda2Wheelers India launches Activa Premium Edition at Rs 75,400: Check all that's new

automobile

Honda Activa Premium Edition

The new Premium Edition gets a new paint scheme

Honda2Wheelers has launched a new version of the popular scooter Honda Activa. The new Honda Activa Premium Edition was revealed via the company’s social media handles. The new version of the scooter has been listed on the company’s official website as well. With the new version in pace, Honda now has three variants of the Honda Activa scooter. The standard Honda Activa, Honda Activa 125 and now, the Honda Activa Premium. Also Read - Top electric scooters launching in India in the coming months

The new Honda Activa Premium has been priced at Rs 75,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). Compared to this version, the standard Activa 6G variant will command a price tag of Rs 72,400 (ex-showroom). The DLX variant of the Activa 6G will be priced at Rs 74,400. Also Read - Honda may be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here’s why

The new Honda Activa Premium Edition comes with an all new paint scheme. Apart from the paint, there’s not much difference in the new version of the scooter. The new scooter will be available in a total of three paint options, including the Pearl Siren Blue, Mat Marshall Green Metallic and Mat Sangria Red Metallic.

The new scooter gets Golden Wheels, 3D Gold Coat emblem and Brown Colour Inner body and seat cover. The scooter also gets Gold Coated Chrome front garnish with Golden Mark Honda on Apron.

In terms of engine, you’ll get the same powertrain with the 109.5 cc unit which produces 5.73kW power at 5500 rpm and 8.84Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The weight of the scooter comes in at 106 kg and a fuel capacity of 5.3 liter.

  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 6:46 PM IST

