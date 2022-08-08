Honda Cb 300f Launched In India At Rs 2 29 Lakh Check Variants Other Details

The bike comes with Honda RoadSync feature that allows the rider to provide voice commands to the bike.

Honda 2 Wheeler Motorcycle Honda CB 300F has been launched in India. The new bike will be placed in the mid-size segment. The bike can be booked from the company’s BigWing showroom. The bike can also be booked via the official website.

The Honda CB 300F has been launched in two variants: the DLX and DLX Pro. The DLX variant will sell at Rs 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the DLX Pro will set you back by Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda CB 300F comes with a 4-valve, 300cc engine which is oil cooled. The engine produces 18 kW power and 25.6 N of torque.

The bike comes with a Honda RoadSync feature that allows the rider to provide voice commands to the bike. The bike comes with digital Instrument cluster and inverted telescopic forks.

The Honda CB 300F comes with strong character lines and a tall tank. The Honda CB 300F design offers a masculine stance. It comes with a split seat, compact muffler and V-shaped alloy.

The new bike borrows a lot of design elements from the bigger and more powerful Honda CB500F. The bikes gets dual channel ABS for better safety, Assist & Slipper clutch, and Upside Down front forks as well as 276mm front and 220mm rear disc brakes.

The Honda CB 300F comes with a 150mm rear tyre. The bike gets Rear Mono shock suspension with five-step adjustablity setting.