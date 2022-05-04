Honda Cars have launched the New City e:HEV in India. The new sedan has been priced at Rs 19,49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new City comes with a strong Hybrid electric tech. With this new technology, the City sedan can provide high mileage compared to other cars in the segment. Also Read - Honda reveals new electric hybrid City e:HEV with 26.5 km/l mileage: Check features, other details

Variants, Colours, and Deliveries

The New Honda City e:HEV is available in a single flagship-grade ZX trim. The car will be available in five colors – Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic. Also Read - TVS Motor Company, Jio-bp partner up to launch EV charging infrastructure in India

The New City e:HEV will be manufactured in India at the manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The company will begin the deliveries of the model from its dealer network across the country immediately after the launch. Also Read - EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years: Here's why

The New City e:HEV comes with 3-year Unlimited kilometers warranty as standard benefit to the customer. The customers can also opt for Extended Warranty up to 5 years and Anytime Warranty up to 10 years from the date of car purchase. The warranty available on Lithium-ion Battery will be 8-year or 1,60,000 Km (whichever comes first) from the date of car purchase.

Honda City eHEV hybrid system

The Two-Motor e-CVT hybrid system is linked to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with a Lithium-ion Battery, and an Engine linked direct coupling Clutch in the New City e:HEV. The e:HEV system uses three driving modes – EV Drive Mode, Hybrid Drive Mode, and Engine Drive Mode, along with Regeneration Mode when decelerating.

The system has a combined maximum power of 126 PS, mileage of 26.5 km/l, and a maximum motor torque of 253 Nm @ 0 – 3,000 rpm. The New City e:HEV features an advanced Electric Servo Brake system with all four-wheel disc brakes that contribute to fuel efficiency. With the Electric Servo Brake, Electric Regenerative Braking in New City e:HEV combines with Hydraulic Braking to bring the vehicle to a quick stop. Even entry-level small cars are unable to claim such figures.

Honda is also bringing an Advanced Intelligent Safety Technology “Honda SENSING” for the first time in India with the new City e:HEV. Honda aims to reach its vision of carbon neutrality and zero collision fatalities by 2050.

Honda City e:HEV New Safety Features

The Advanced Intelligent Safety Technology “Honda SENSING” utilizes a front camera with a wide-angle, far-reaching detection system to scan the road ahead and alert the driver to minimize the risk of accidents and, in some cases, intervene to avoid or lessen the severity of a collision. Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), and Auto High-Beam are the signature features of Honda SENSING.

The New City e:HEV comes equipped with 37 Honda Connect features. In order to get the Connected car experience, Honda Connect now also works with smartwatch devices in addition to already existing integration with Alexa and Google Assistant. The smartwatch integration is also available for 5th Generation Honda City Petrol and Diesel models for existing and new customers.

It gets ACE body structure, Ultra High Tensile Strength Steel Frame with use of Super High Formability 980 MPa grade steel, AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System) at low-speed EV Mode, 6 Airbags, Honda Lane-Watch, Multi-angle Rearview Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Deflation Warning, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist, ISOFIX compatible Rear Side Seats with Lower Anchorage & Top Tether etc.

Honda City Design

The City e:HEV exterior features a New Honda Solid Wing Face, Blue H-mark logo in front and rear, New Claw-type Fog Light Garnish, an e:HEV emblem on the rear, New Black Painted Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels, New Trunk Lip Spoiler and New Rear Bumper Diffuser with Carbon Finish. The City’s full LED Headlamps now come with 9 Array Inline Shell, Integrated LED DRL, L Shaped LED Turn Signal and Z Shaped 3D wrap-around LED Tail lamp.

Honda City e:HEV Interiors

The dash gets a dual-tone Ivory & Black colour theme. The car gets an Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Brake Hold that engages parking brake with a single switch. The car gets new 7-inch HD TFT MID that shows e:HEV power flow meters, Honda Sensing support and various other alerts and warnings. The primary infotainment screen uses an 8-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with One-Touch Electric Sunroof, LED interior room lamps, and Ambient Lighting.