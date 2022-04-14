comscore Honda reveals new electric hybrid City e:HEV with 26.5 km/l mileage: Check details
News

Honda reveals new electric hybrid City e:HEV with 26.5 km/l mileage: Check features, other details

automobile

A power control unit on Honda City e:HEV uses a combination of both systems to provide a sudden acceleration without sacrificing on mileage

Honda City eHEV

Honda has unveiled the new City e:HEV, an electric hybrid that will enhance the car’s mileage substantially. The City e:HEV gets Honda’s self-charging two motor e-CVT hybrid system connected to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with a Lithium-ion battery and an engine linked direct coupling clutch.

The Honda City e:HEV electric-hybrid system uses three driving modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive, along with regeneration mode during deceleration. A power control unit uses a combination of both systems to provide a sudden acceleration without sacrificing on mileage. The car can automatically switch between three modes based on various driving situations.

Three Driving Modes explained

EV Drive Mode: In this mode, the Honda City e:HEV drives exclusively on the Lithium-ion battery. This mode would make the car feel like an all-electric vehicle.

Hybrid Drive Mode: As suggested by the name, the Honda City e:HEV will use the electric motors to power the wheels with the petrol engine acting as an electrical generator.

Engine Drive Mode: In this mode the City e:HEV is powered by the engine. Also, the motor provides a peak power boost when required.

Unlike EVs, there will be no need to charge the battery on the car separately. The City e:HEV harnesses any electrical energy through braking and self-charges the Lithium-Ion battery pack. The Deceleration Paddle Selector lets the driver change the deceleration to 3 levels without stepping on brake pedal while still maintaining vehicle control and fuel efficiency.

In conjunction with all the systems in place, the car produces a max power of 126 PS with a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5 km per liter. The maximum motor torque is 253Nm.

The car gets an Electric Servo Brake system with all four-wheel coupled with disc brakes. With the Electric Servo Brake, regenerative braking combines with hydraulic braking to bring the vehicle to a stop, while self-charging the Lithium-Ion battery pack.

Safety

In terms of safety, the car gets some interesting new features. The City e:HEV gets “Honda SENSING” tech which uses a high-performance front camera with a wide-angle, far-reaching detection system to scan the road ahead and alert the driver to minimize risk of accidents and in some cases intervene to avoid a collision or lessen its severity.

Honda Sensing signature safety features include Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Auto High-Beam.

Honda City e:HEV comes equipped with other technologies like AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System at low speed EV Mode), 6 Airbags, Honda Lane-Watch, multi-angle rear-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring system with deflation warning, vehicle stability assist with agile handling assist, hill start assist, ISOFIX compatible rear side seats with lower anchorage & top tether etc.

Features

The New City e:HEV comes equipped with 37 Honda Connect features. Honda Connect also works with smartwatch devices in addition to existing integration with Alexa and OK Google.
With smartwatch connectivity, the car can be remotely controlled.

Interior

The new City gets a 17.7 cm TFT meter (MID) which displays multi-information including e:HEV power flow meters, Honda Sensing support, and other alerts. The interior boasts Contemporary Seats with Premium Leather Upholstery, 20.3 cm infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also features a one-touch electric sunroof.

Exterior

The City e:HEV exterior features a new Honda Solid Wing Face, Blue H-mark logo in front and rear, New Claw-type Fog Light Garnish, an e:HEV emblem on the rear, black painted diamond-cut alloy wheels, new trunk lip spoiler and new rear bumper diffuser with carbon finish.
The City gets full LED headlamps, L-shaped LED turn signal and Z-shaped 3D wrap-around LED.

The new City e:HEV will be manufactured in India at its manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The company has commenced pre-bookings of the New City e:HEV at all authorized Honda dealerships across the country with a booking amount of Rs 21,000. Additionally, the customers can also book the car online ‘Honda from Home’ platform on Honda Cars India website for an amount of Rs 5,000.

  • Published Date: April 14, 2022 2:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 14, 2022 2:33 PM IST

Honda reveals new electric hybrid City e:HEV with 26.5 km/l mileage

automobile

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

