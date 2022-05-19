comscore Honda Prologue electric SUV to launch in 2024
News

Honda shares the first look of the Prologue electric SUV, launch set for 2024

automobile

Japanese automobile giant, Honda has teased the 2024 due Prologue electric car. The upcoming Honda Prologue will be brand's first electric SUV to be launch in the market.

Honda Prologue

Image: Honda

Japanese automobile giant, Honda has finally shared a teaser of how its 2024 due Prologue electric car would look. The Honda Prologue will be the company’s first electric SUV that will be available on the market. It will also be the first of two vehicles that Honda will be co-developing with General Motors.

Honda Prologue will use GM’s Ultium batteries

The Honda Prologue’s computerized teaser poster shows off the design of the electric SUV car. At our first glimpse, the front overhang appears to be quite extended. On the other hand, the rear portion looks to fall a little short in comparison to the electric SUVs from other brands.

The wheelbase of the electric vehicle seems to offer good ground clearance, however, it cannot be judged just by looking at the design, and that said, keep in mind that this is just the virtual footprint of the car. Speaking of the design, the Prologue’s design was made in collaboration with the in-house Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles. The team is said to have focused on the vehicle’s ergonomics and overall bodywork.

It will launch the Prologue in co-development with General Motors by using its Ultium batteries.

Mamadou Diallo, Vice President of Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co., while addressing the partnership with General Motors said, ” We announced a plan two years ago, positioned as a smart strategy, to co-develop an electric vehicle with GM. The result is not just a more efficient process, but a great looking new vehicle, the Honda Prologue.”

“Our dealers are excited about the Prologue and the fact that it is just the first volume Honda EV, with more Honda-engineered EVs we will begin building in North America coming to market in 2026,” he continued.

Honda Prologue release timeline, Honda’s EV plans

With Honda’s upcoming Prologue and its EV plans, the brand is said to focus on achieving its carbon-neutrality goals. The Honda Prologue is set to hit the market by 2024 and the brand also plans to release over 30 new electric vehicles worldwide by 2030.

  Published Date: May 19, 2022 9:56 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 19, 2022 9:59 PM IST

