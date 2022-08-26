comscore Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched in India at Rs 78,878: Details here
News

Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched in India at Rs 78,878

automobile

In terms of design, Honda Shine Celebration Edition gets fresh stripes, a golden-coloured wingmark emblem, and a celebration edition logo on the fuel tank.

Honda Shine

Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched in India at Rs 78,878: Details here

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced a special edition of its best-selling 125cc motorcycle, Shine. The new Honda Shine Celebration Edition gets cosmetic updates. In terms of design, it gets fresh stripes, a golden-coloured wingmark emblem, and a celebration edition logo on the fuel tank. In terms of equipment list, the motorcycle is largely the same as the standard model.

Speaking on the new edition launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “As the nation warms up for the upcoming festive season, at HMSI we wanted to amplify this fervor further for our customers across regions. Renowned famously as one of the most appealing executive motorcycle, brand Shine continues to delight millions of Indians in their journey on two-wheels. I am confident that the all-new celebration edition avatar will light up the festival vibes and bring new delight for our customers.”

Honda Shine Celebration Edition Price And Availability

Shine Celebration Edition is available in two new attractive colour options – Matte Steel Black Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic and will be available in both drum and disc variant at starting price of Rs 78,878 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Honda Shine Celebration Edition Engine

It’s powered by the same 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor as the standard model. The power figures are 10.59bhp and 11Nm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox and nestled in a diamond-type frame.

The company sold 4,43,643 two-wheelers last month, registering a 15 per cent YoY growth. In July 2022, while 4,02,701 units were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 40,942 units were exported to other countries. In the same period last year, Honda’s total sales figures were 3,85,533 units. In July 2021, the company’s domestic sales and exports stood at 3,40,133 and 45,400 units respectively.

“Performance in the first quarter has been really encouraging with positive customer sentiment in the market. Factors like good monsoon and increased demand for personal mobility has translated well to rise in customer walk-ins & enquiries,” Ogata noted.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2022 12:11 PM IST
