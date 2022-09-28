Husqvarna Svartpilen And Vitpilen 250 Get Two New Colour Variants

Svartpilen 250 to come in Black Blue Moonshine Vitpilen 250 to come in Ceramic White Ex-showroom prices remain unchanged. Svartpilen 250 – Rs. 2,19,878 (ex-showroom Delhi) and Vitpilen 250 – Rs 2,19,251 (ex-showroom Delhi) 28th September 2022

Husqvarna, the motorcycle brand that is part of Bajaj Auto, announced that they would be refreshing their 250cc range of Svartpilen and Vitpilen motorcycles with stylish new colourways. The Svartpilen ‘Black Arrow’ now comes with a black blue colour in matte finish, complemented by beige grey seat cowls. The Vitpilen ‘White Arrow’ now sports a matte-finish ceramic white colour, which is complemented by glossy, dark silver metallic seat cowls. The company has bookings commence at KTM Husqvarna showrooms across India.

The 250 cc machines feature a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine that delivers a dynamic and fun-filled riding experience. It produces impressively punchy torque at the highest levels of engine refinement. WP suspension, and premium quality components, the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 ensure an agile and dynamic performance and handling in an urban environment.

The company boasts of Scandinavian aesthetics on the bike that it claims is understated, minimalist, and elegant. The Svartpilen 250 has a more rugged design and upright stance. It comes with dual-purpose tyres and can take both on- and off-road journeys. The Vitpilen250 has a sportier design, clip-on handlebars, and a front lean riding position.

Commenting on the new range, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The Husqvarna range of motorcycles have a unique position in the premium motorcycle segment, thanks to the clever integration of superior performance with a unique and minimalistic Swedish design language. The Husqvarna twins are meant for discerning motorcycle riders with an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style, and those who don’t want a compromise between performance and elegant design. The new colourways accentuate this design philosophy.”