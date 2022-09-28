comscore Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 get two new colour variants
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Husqvarna Svartpilen And Vitpilen 250 Get Two New Colour Variants
News

Husqvarna launches two new colour variants of Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250

automobile

The Svartpilen 250 has a more rugged design and upright stance. It comes with dual-purpose tyres and can take both on- and off-road journeys

Husqvarna

Svartpilen 250 to come in Black Blue Moonshine Vitpilen 250 to come in Ceramic White Ex-showroom prices remain unchanged. Svartpilen 250 – Rs. 2,19,878 (ex-showroom Delhi) and Vitpilen 250 – Rs 2,19,251 (ex-showroom Delhi) 28th September 2022

Husqvarna, the motorcycle brand that is part of Bajaj Auto, announced that they would be refreshing their 250cc range of Svartpilen and Vitpilen motorcycles with stylish new colourways. The Svartpilen ‘Black Arrow’ now comes with a black blue colour in matte finish, complemented by beige grey seat cowls. The Vitpilen ‘White Arrow’ now sports a matte-finish ceramic white colour, which is complemented by glossy, dark silver metallic seat cowls. The company has bookings commence at KTM Husqvarna showrooms across India.

The 250 cc machines feature a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine that delivers a dynamic and fun-filled riding experience. It produces impressively punchy torque at the highest levels of engine refinement. WP suspension, and premium quality components, the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 ensure an agile and dynamic performance and handling in an urban environment.

The company boasts of Scandinavian aesthetics on the bike that it claims is understated, minimalist, and elegant. The Svartpilen 250 has a more rugged design and upright stance. It comes with dual-purpose tyres and can take both on- and off-road journeys. The Vitpilen250 has a sportier design, clip-on handlebars, and a front lean riding position.

Commenting on the new range, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The Husqvarna range of motorcycles have a unique position in the premium motorcycle segment, thanks to the clever integration of superior performance with a unique and minimalistic Swedish design language. The Husqvarna twins are meant for discerning motorcycle riders with an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style, and those who don’t want a compromise between performance and elegant design. The new colourways accentuate this design philosophy.”

  • Published Date: September 28, 2022 4:42 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Ather opens its first store in Kolkata with plans to expand charging network
automobile
Ather opens its first store in Kolkata with plans to expand charging network
Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on gaming phones under 20K

Photo Gallery

Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on gaming phones under 20K

Tata Tiago EV launched in India: Check variant wise price, range, availability and more

Photo Gallery

Tata Tiago EV launched in India: Check variant wise price, range, availability and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV launched in India at 10.48 lakh

automobile

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV launched in India at 10.48 lakh

Intel and Samsung have launched a slidable PC

News

Intel and Samsung have launched a slidable PC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Husqvarna launches two new colour variants of Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250

Samsung s The Frame 2022 arrives in India: Check details

Ather opens its first store in Kolkata with plans to expand charging network

Tata Tiago EV launched in India: Check variant wise price, range, availability and more

Tata Tiago EV launched: Check variant wise price, range, availability and more

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video

News

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video
Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More

News

Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More
Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones

News

Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook

Hands On

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook