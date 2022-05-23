Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Corporate Edition Launched Features Price Explained In 5 Points

Hyundai Motor India has launched a new edition of the Grand i10 Nios called Corporate Edition. The new car is essentially the Magna variant but it gets a whole lot of bells and whistles making it an attractive purchase when compared to the standard Magna variant.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is one of the best-selling cars from the stables of Hyundai. The company has tried to push the appeal further by introducing a new special edition car. Unlike most special editions, this one is based on the lowest variant and not the top-end model. This makes it an affordable buy and an even better value-for-money proposition.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is priced at an affordable 6,28,900 (ex-showroom) for the standard manual transmission model. The AMT variant has been priced at Rs 6,97,700 (ex-showroom). There is no difference in the powertrain. The car gets the same 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine. The Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition engine is either mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT gearbox. In terms of exterior elements, you’ll see the biggest change in the 175/60 R15 tyres, which are upgraded from the 14-inch tyres on the standard Magna. The car gets a gunmetal-styled wheel cover. Another addition is roof rails which adds a little dimension to the vehicle. Buyers will also get rear chrome garnish and the ‘Corporate’ emblem. Hyundai is also offering black painted ORVMs with the Nios Corporate Edition. You’ll also notice a glossy black radiator grill available for all body colours. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition will feature sporty all-black interiors with red colour inserts (Seats, AC Vents and Gear Boot). Other additions include a 17.14 cm (6.75”) Touch Screen Infotainment with Navigation through Smartphone Mirroring. The ORVMs on the car are electric folding and they also get LED turn indicator as standard.

Commenting on the introduction of the GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai conceptualized the GRAND i10 NIOS for progressive and young new age customers in India. Having witnessed a trailblazing sales run since its launch, we are glad to now introduce the Sporty and Hi-Tech focused Corporate Edition on the GRAND i10 NIOS to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new age buyers. With unique and innovative aesthetic enhancements and technology, we are sure the Corporate Edition will captivate the aspirations of customers looking for a sporty, feature loaded and efficient hatchback.”