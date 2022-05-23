comscore Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched: Features, price explained in 5 points
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Corporate Edition Launched Features Price Explained In 5 Points
News

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched: New edition explained in 5 points

automobile

Unlike most special editions, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is based on the lowest variant and not the top-end model.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched in India

Hyundai Motor India has launched a new edition of the Grand i10 Nios called Corporate Edition. The new car is essentially the Magna variant but it gets a whole lot of bells and whistles making it an attractive purchase when compared to the standard Magna variant.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is one of the best-selling cars from the stables of Hyundai. The company has tried to push the appeal further by introducing a new special edition car. Unlike most special editions, this one is based on the lowest variant and not the top-end model. This makes it an affordable buy and an even better value-for-money proposition.

  1. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition is priced at an affordable 6,28,900 (ex-showroom) for the standard manual transmission model. The AMT variant has been priced at Rs 6,97,700 (ex-showroom).
  2. There is no difference in the powertrain. The car gets the same 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine. The Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition engine is either mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT gearbox.
  3. In terms of exterior elements, you’ll see the biggest change in the 175/60 R15 tyres, which are upgraded from the 14-inch tyres on the standard Magna. The car gets a gunmetal-styled wheel cover. Another addition is roof rails which adds a little dimension to the vehicle. Buyers will also get rear chrome garnish and the ‘Corporate’ emblem. Hyundai is also offering black painted ORVMs with the Nios Corporate Edition. You’ll also notice a glossy black radiator grill available for all body colours.
  4. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition will feature sporty all-black interiors with red colour inserts (Seats, AC Vents and Gear Boot).
  5. Other additions include a 17.14 cm (6.75”) Touch Screen Infotainment with Navigation through Smartphone Mirroring. The ORVMs on the car are electric folding and they also get LED turn indicator as standard.

Commenting on the introduction of the GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai conceptualized the GRAND i10 NIOS for progressive and young new age customers in India. Having witnessed a trailblazing sales run since its launch, we are glad to now introduce the Sporty and Hi-Tech focused Corporate Edition on the GRAND i10 NIOS to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new age buyers. With unique and innovative aesthetic enhancements and technology, we are sure the Corporate Edition will captivate the aspirations of customers looking for a sporty, feature loaded and efficient hatchback.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 23, 2022 9:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 23, 2022 9:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Steps to book a test ride of Ola S1 Pro now
How To
Steps to book a test ride of Ola S1 Pro now
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched: 5 points you need to know

automobile

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched: 5 points you need to know

Upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: From Xiaomi 12 Ultra to ASUS ROG Phone 6

Photo Gallery

Upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: From Xiaomi 12 Ultra to ASUS ROG Phone 6

Top 5 safest cars in India with detailed Global NCAP scores

Photo Gallery

Top 5 safest cars in India with detailed Global NCAP scores

How Infinix Hot Play 12 fares against competition

Photo Gallery

How Infinix Hot Play 12 fares against competition

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched: 5 points you need to know

Upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: From Xiaomi 12 Ultra to ASUS ROG Phone 6

Upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: From Xiaomi 12 Ultra to ASUS ROG Phone 6

Top 5 safest cars in India with detailed Global NCAP scores

Top 5 safest cars in India with detailed Global NCAP scores

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under 2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Qualcomm की बड़ी टेंशन! MediaTek ने लॉन्च किए तीन नए पावरफुल प्रोसेसर

How to add Nominee online in EPF account: अकाउंट में घर से ही इस तरह ऐड करें नॉमिनी, बहुत आसान है तरीका

मिनटों में बुक करें Ola S1 Pro इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर के लिए टेस्ट राइड, कंपनी मुफ्त में दे रही मौका

Oppo Reno 8 Series हुई लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा समेत मिल रहे कई दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

शानदार फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Hyundai Grand i10 Nios का नया एडिशन, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under ₹2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

Features

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under ₹2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more
TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature

News

TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature
INFINIX HOT 12 PLAY: Super-Budget Smartphone | #FirstLook #mazzakhaikya

Hands On

INFINIX HOT 12 PLAY: Super-Budget Smartphone | #FirstLook #mazzakhaikya
#Howto Use Instagram baby sound and love filter #ytshorts #trending instagram reels 2022

Features

#Howto Use Instagram baby sound and love filter #ytshorts #trending instagram reels 2022

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999