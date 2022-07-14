Hyundai has unveiled the new IONIQ 6 electric sedan globally. The all-electric IONIQ 6 will be taking on the existing dominance of American electric car giant Tesla. The Hyundai IONIQ 6 production is slated to begin in the third quarter of 2022. The company has claimed that the market launch schedule will be announced later. The Hyundai IONIQ 6 builds on the IONIQ 5 by offering an extensive feature list, a new design, and a ton of creature comforts. Also Read - Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Driving Range and Battery

The IONIQ 6, Hyundai claims, delivers an estimated range of over 610 km, according to Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard. The car will support 400-V/800-V multi-charging capability. In order to extend the range, Hyundai claims to have used the most aerodynamic styling it has used to date. With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 6 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. Also Read - Govt panel to come up with battery certification, quality control norms to counter EV fires

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Power and Performance

IONIQ 6 is available with a range of drive motors and battery packs. The long-range 77.4-kWh battery can be mated with two electric motor layouts, either rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD). The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an AWD option producing a combined power output of 239 kW and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. Also Read - Xiaomi spotted testing self-driving tech with a lidar sensor: Details here

Dimensions

While the aerodynamic design might make it seem small and compact. The electric car is pretty large by electric sedan standards. The car gets a 2,950-mm wheelbase, made possible by an overall length of 4,855 mm, IONIQ 6’s 1,880 mm width and 1,495 mm height. The company will be offering a choice of 18-inch or 20-inch wheels.

Dual Color Ambient Lighting

The Dual Color Ambient Lighting allows a driver to customize the look and feel of the interior cabin by selecting from a range of 64 colors and six pre-selected themes. There’s also a Speed Sync Lighting mode which changes the brightness of the interior lighting in the first row based on the vehicle’s speed.

Features

The IONIQ 6 gets a modular touchscreen dashboard that incorporates a 12-inch full-touch infotainment display and a 12-inch digital cluster. The infotainment system provides real-time travel radius mapping based on the current state of charge. Hyundai claims the system’s connected car services also help search and plan the best route to include a charging station along the way.

The car supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto look great on the widescreen display. The electric car also gets a Bose eight-speaker setup, including a subwoofer. The navigation system comes with Bluelink Infotainment/Map updates.

Safety

IONIQ 6 is equipped with Hyundai SmartSense, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for safety. The Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) helps to maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway and helps to center the vehicle in the lane while driving.

The car gets a Smart Cruise Control (SCC) which helps to maintain distance from the vehicle ahead and drive at a speed set by the driver. When SCC is inactive, the function learns the driver’s driving style. When SCC is activated, the function stops learning and drives automatically by mimicking the learned driving style.

The car also gets Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) to help avoid collisions on the road. If the preceding vehicle suddenly slows, or if a forward-collision risk is detected, such as a stopped vehicle or a pedestrian, it provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision remains, it can assist with emergency braking.

Colour options

IONIQ 6 is available in a spectrum of 12 exterior colors, including Gravity Gold Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Curated Silver Metallic, Nocturne Gray Metallic, Nocturne Gray Matte, Transmission Blue Pearl, Biophilic Blue Pearl, Ultimate Red Metallic, Digital Green Pearl, Digital Green Matte and Byte Blue.

For the interior, there are four colors available: Dark gray with light gray, Dark olive green with light gray, Black with pale brown and Black.