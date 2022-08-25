comscore Hyundai, Kia asks some of its SUV users to stop parking their cars in their homes: Here's why
Hyundai, Kia asks some of its SUV users to stop parking their cars in their homes

Hyundai and said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board in the tow hitch wiring

Kia Telluride

Hyundai and Kia, two of the biggest South Korean car makers have issued a safety warning for over 2,81,000 vehicles in US. The company has asked the owners of large SUVs to park their cars far from their home or other establishments. This move comes after various fire incidents reported in the country. Also Read - Kia Seltos SUV reaches 3 lakh sales mark ahead of completing three years in Indian market

While the company has seemingly found the cars that are affected by this flaw, the exact cause of the issue is yet to determined by both Hyundai or Kia. Also Read - Hyundai Venue N Line to launch on September 6 in India, will compete against Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The issue has led to around 25 fires or melting in the US and Canada. Despite the fire incidents, there haven’t been any crashes or injuries, according to the company. Also Read - 2022 Toyota Fortuner Leader SUV with more features launched: Check images

Most of the concerned models are Hyundai Palisade SUVs and the other vehicle that is impacted by the issue is Kia Telluride. Both vehicles share a lot of components and even the platform. More than 2,45,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs were manufactured from 2020 through 2022.

What is causing these incidents?

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has provided an explanation about the faults in the vehicle. The companies said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board in the tow hitch wiring. This has been causing the wiring to short which can lead to a fire.

In order to fix the issue in the interim, Hyundai has asked its dealer to inspect and remove the fuse. Currently, Kia doesn’t have a solution to the issue. The companies say a final repair is being developed.

In addition, dealers from both automakers have stopped selling the affected SUVs until repairs are made.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 12:10 AM IST
