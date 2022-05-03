comscore Hyundai launches Creta Knight Edition in India: Check variant list, price
News

Hyundai launches Creta Knight Edition at Rs 13.51 lakh: Check all variants

automobile

There's not much of a difference in the interiors of the new variant. You'll notice the same theme inside as well.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition

Hyundai has launched a new edition of the Creta SUV

Hyundai has launched a new special Knight Edition for its compact SUV Creta. Hyundai Creta Knight Edition has been launched at a starting price of Rs 13.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variants and Pricing

There are four different variants available with the Knight Edition. Two variants are available with petrol-powered engines and the other two come with a diesel powertrain.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Petrol S+ 6MT: Rs 13.51 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Petrol SX(O) IVT: Rs 17.22 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel S+ 6MT: Rs 14.47 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition 1.5 Diesel SX(O) 6AT: Rs 18.18 lakh (ex-showroom)

What’s new with Hyundai Creta Knight Edition

As the name suggests, the car’s name seems to be inspired by the Dark Knight. The colour scheme is black. Most of the chrome elements have either been blackened out or else have been turned darker.

Exterior

The most noticeable change is the front-facing grille. The new Knight Edition Creta comes with a de-chromed grill. There’s also a hint of red running across the grille horizontally.

The skid plates have also been turned black. However, to add to the glamour quotient, Hyundai India has used piano black finish on both the front and rear skid plates. Getting them scratched will be too easy. Other places where Hyundai is used the gloss black finish is the c-pillar, roof rails and ORVMs. The tail lamps have also been given a smoked effect to go with the entire Knight theme.

Hyundai has used a 16-inch set of black alloys for the S+ variant whereas the SX(O) gets 17-inch alloy wheels. In order to showcase some continuity, Hyundai has used red brake calipers for the front tyres.

Interior

There’s not much of a difference in the interiors of the new variant. You’ll notice the same theme inside as well. You get an all-black dashboard. However, the AC vents are coloured. You’ll also find a slight dash of colour in the stitching of the steering wheel and car seats.

Engine

The engine options remain the same as the previous options. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 113bhp of power and 144Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-liter Diesel engine puts out the same amount of power at 113Nm but the torque is way higher at 250Nm. The engine is available with either 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic gearbox.

 

  • Published Date: May 3, 2022 2:13 PM IST

Hyundai launches Creta Knight Edition at Rs 13.51 lakh: Check all variants

