Hyundai Motor India launches Hyundai Pavilion on metaverse

Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of the Hyundai Pavilion on Metaverse space – the Hyundai Mobility Adventure on the Roblox platform.

According to the company, the Hyundai Pavilion on metaverse will go live with the commencement of the Auto Expo 2023.

The Hyundai Mobility Adventure is Hyundai’s immersive virtual city that will propel the users to experience the thrill of Web 3.0 with Hyundai’s five flagship models including the Ioniq 6, Ioniq 5, Nexo, Tucson, Venue N Line, and enjoy musical events at Hyundai Spotlight.

“We are delighted to expand our presence on metaverse for the Auto Expo 2023 by transcending beyond physical experiences and diving into the future of virtual reality with our path-breaking innovations,” Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said.

Hyundai Pavilion on Metaverse will introduce the much-awaited all-electric SUV Hyundai Ioniq 5 for users to experience its various features.

Ioniq 5 will be the company’s first all-electric SUV to be introduced on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an innovative system exclusively developed for next-generation battery electric vehicles that will usher in a new era of clean mobility.

As India gears up for Auto Expo 2023, Hyundai Motor India is all set to showcase the enthralling and interactive Metaverse experience of the Auto Expo 2023 to the forefront at Hyundai Mobility Adventure on Roblox.

Hyundai Mobility Adventure is Hyundai’s immersive virtual city on the Roblox which has zones for users to experience future of mobility using technologies – which are intelligent, advanced, and future-ready that go beyond mobility, the company said.

— IANS