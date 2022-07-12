comscore Hyundai Motor to build its first EV factory in South Korea
News

Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

automobile

The EV facility in Georgia is scheduled to break ground in early 2023 and begin commercial production in the first half of 2025

Hyundai

Hyundai Logo

Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday it would build a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in South Korea that will become its first automobile plant to open in the country in almost three decades. Also Read - Best-selling cars in India: Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, here are the cars Indians loved

Production is due to begin by 2025, the company’s union said in a statement, relaying a pledge that the company had made in wage negotiations. Also Read - Govt panel to come up with battery certification, quality control norms to counter EV fires

Hyundai Motor gave no further details in its statement. Also Read - All new buildings in Noida need to have an EV charging station

In May, Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp, said it would invest 63 trillion won ($48.1 billion) in South Korea through to 2025.

Hyundai Motor’s unionised workers in South Korea voted this month for a possible strike for the first time in four years over demands for higher wages. They were also angry at management prioritising investment outside the country.

Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s largest automaker, last opened an automobile factory in South Korea in 1996.

But it said in May it would invest $5.5 billion to build full EV and battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia. read more

The EV facility in Georgia is scheduled to break ground in early 2023 and begin commercial production in the first half of 2025, according to Hyundai Motor.

“Sales of internal-combustion-engine vehicles are scheduled to be banned in certain markets so the new EV factory is vital to Hyundai Motor’s survival,” said Chang Moon-su, an analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities, a subsidiary of the automaker. Hyundai Motor shares were flat in midday trade, while benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) was down 1.1%.

-Reuters

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 12:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to send any emoji as Message Reaction on WhatsApp
How To
How to send any emoji as Message Reaction on WhatsApp
YouTube starts rolling out picture-in-picture mode to iPhone, iPad users

Apps

YouTube starts rolling out picture-in-picture mode to iPhone, iPad users

Nothing Phone (1) launch event to begin at 8.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) launch event to begin at 8.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

How to change name on Google Meet

How To

How to change name on Google Meet

How to unmention yourself from a Twitter thread

How To

How to unmention yourself from a Twitter thread

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple releases first public beta build iOS 16, iPadOS 16: Know details

Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

Nokia C21 Plus arrives in India with Android 11 Go Edition, three-day battery life

YouTube starts rolling out picture-in-picture mode to iPhone, iPad users

Nothing Phone (1) launch event to begin at 8.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999