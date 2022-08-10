comscore Hyundai Tucson 2022 launched in India at Rs 27.69 lakh: Check powertrains, other details
News

Hyundai Tucson 2022 launched in India at Rs 27.69 lakh: Check powertrains, other details

automobile

The Hyundai Tucson gets SmartSense with Level 2 ADAS capability along with 6 airbags. Using automated sensing technology with a camera and radar sensors

Hyundai Tucson

Image: Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson 2022 has been launched in India. This new SUV will sit above the Hyundai Creta and will be competing against the likes of Jeep Compass, Jeep Meredian, Citroen C5 Aircross, and to a certain extent even Mahindra XUV700 and Toyota Fortuner. The new Hyundai Tucson 2022 has received a complete overhaul, not only in terms of design but also in the feature list and even the dimensions. Expect it to hit above its weight with the latest changes. The new Hyundai Tucson 2022 has been launched at a price of Rs 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Upcoming car launches in August 2022: From Alto 2022 to new Mahindra XUV400 EV, check all options

Engine and Variants

The all-new Hyundai Tucson is offered with two powertrains. It is either powered by a new Nu 2.0 Petrol Engine with a 6-Speed automatic transmission or a new R 2.0 Diesel engine with an 8-Speed automatic transmission. Also Read - Hyundai launches Creta Knight Edition at Rs 13.51 lakh: Check all variants

Hyundai Tucson SUV Features

The new Tucson SUV will also get Hyundai Bluelink features to give it some modern features such as Voice Recognition commands and over the Air Updates for both the System and Map. The new Hyundai Tucson with Hyundai Bluelink offers customers over 60 connected car features. The Hyundai Tucson will be offered with 3 years free Bluelink subscription and also get smart watch connectivity for iOS, Android OS and Tizen. Also Read – Hyundai reveals new electric car IONIQ 6: View pics Also Read - Apple Stores remove rival audio products ahead of possible AirPods Studio launch

The Hyundai Tucson will come with a 10.25-inch HD Audio Video Navigation System. It will be placed horizontally on the dashboard. The infotainment screen will support split-screen display. The infotainment system will also offer Android Auto or Apple Car Play connectivity. The software will also support up to 10 Regional Languages and 2 Global Languages. There’s also support for Alexa and Google Voice Assistant in Hindi & English. The car will also get a Valet Mode.

The car also gets floating 10.25-inch Digital Cluster. The digital cluster displays – personalized themes, turn-by-turn navigation, front & rear parking sensor display, Drive Mode Select (Normal/ Eco/ Sport/ Smart) and Multi-Terrain Modes (Snow/Mud/Sand).

The Hyundai Tucson 2022 also gets multiple climate control technologies. It gets a Multi Air Mode that the company claims draws inspiration from aircrafts, the technology activates gentle airflow from multiple vents.

The new Hyundai Tucson also offers Dual Zone FATC (Fully Automatic Temperature Control) with Auto Defogger. The Hyundai Tucson also offers front ventilated & heated seats. The Tucson also gets voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof.

2022 Tucson SUV will be equipped with the following features:

-Bose Premium Sound 8 Speaker System
-Hands-Free Smart Power Tail Gate with Height Adjustment
-Driver Power Seat Memory Function
-Electric parking Brake
-Wireless Phone Charger
-Rain Sensing Wipers
-Remote Engine Start with Smart Key

Comfort Features
-2nd Row Seat with Reclining Function
-Large Boot Space
-Passenger Seat Walk-in Device
-2nd row seat folding – Boot Lever
-60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat

Safety

The Hyundai Tucson gets SmartSense with Level 2 ADAS capability along with 6 airbags. Using automated sensing technology with a camera and radar sensors, the Hyundai Tucson is able to detect a car, a pedestrian or a cyclist on the road. The Hyundai Tucson with smart and intuitive technology offers 19 Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS) features like:

-Forward Collision Warning
-Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Car
-Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Pedestrian
-Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Cycle
-Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Junction Turning
-Blind-Spot Collision Warning
-Blind-Spot Collision- Avoidance Assist
-Lane Keeping Assist
-Lane Departure Warning
-Driver Attention Warning
-Blind-Spot View Monitor
-Safe Exit Warning

  • Published Date: August 10, 2022 12:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 10, 2022 12:31 PM IST

