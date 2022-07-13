Hyundai Tucson 2022 Unveiled In India Check All Features Engine Details More

Hyundai has finally unveiled the new Tucson SUV in India. The company has also announced the launch date of the new SUV. The Hyundai Tucson will be launched on August 4. The 2022 Tucson gets a whole new design and features update. Right from the front-facing grille to the steering wheel, there are changes in almost every aspect of the SUV. Also Read - Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

Engine

The all-new Hyundai Tucson is offered with two powertrains. It is either powered by a new Nu 2.0 Petrol Engine with a 6-Speed automatic transmission or a new R 2.0 Diesel engine with an 8-Speed automatic transmission. Also Read - Best-selling cars in India: Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, here are the cars Indians loved

Engine Capacity (cc) Maximum Power (ps / rpm) Maximum Torque (kgm / rpm) Transmission Nu 2.0 l Petrol 1 999 114.7 kw (156 ps) @ 6 200 rpm 192 Nm (19.58 kgm) @ 4 500 rpm 6-speed AT New R 2.0 l VGT Diesel 1 997 137 kw (186 ps) @ 4 000 rpm 416 Nm (42.42 kgm) @ 2 000~2 750 rpm 8-speed AT

Hyundai Tucson SUV Features

The new Tucson SUV will also get Hyundai Bluelink features to give it some modern features such as Voice Recognition commands and over the Air Updates for both the System and Map. The new Hyundai Tucson with Hyundai Bluelink offers customers over 60 connected car features. The Hyundai Tucson will be offered with 3 years free Bluelink subscription and also get smart watch connectivity for iOS, Android OS and Tizen. Also Read - Hyundai reveals new electric car IONIQ 6: View pics

The Hyundai Tucson will come with a 10.25-inch HD Audio Video Navigation System. It will be placed horizontally on the dashboard. The infotainment screen will support split-screen display. The infotainment system will also offer Android Auto or Apple Car Play connectivity. The software will also support up to 10 Regional Languages and 2 Global Languages. There’s also support for Alexa and Google Voice Assistant in Hindi & English. The car will also get a Valet Mode.

The car also gets floating 10.25-inch Digital Cluster. The digital cluster displays – personalized themes, turn-by-turn navigation, front & rear parking sensor display, Drive Mode Select (Normal/ Eco/ Sport/ Smart) and Multi-Terrain Modes (Snow/Mud/Sand).

The Hyundai Tucson 2022 also gets multiple climate control technologies. It gets a Multi Air Mode that the company claims draws inspiration from aircrafts, the technology activates gentle airflow from multiple vents.

The new Hyundai Tucson also offers Dual Zone FATC (Fully Automatic Temperature Control) with Auto Defogger. The Hyundai Tucson also offers front ventilated & heated seats. The Tucson also gets voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof.

Additionally, the new 2022 Tucson SUV will be equipped with the following features:

-Bose Premium Sound 8 Speaker System

-Hands-Free Smart Power Tail Gate with Height Adjustment

-Driver Power Seat Memory Function

-Electric parking Brake

-Wireless Phone Charger

-Rain Sensing Wipers

-Remote Engine Start with Smart Key

Comfort Features

-2nd Row Seat with Reclining Function

-Large Boot Space

-Passenger Seat Walk-in Device

-2nd row seat folding – Boot Lever

-60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat

Safety

The Hyundai Tucson gets SmartSense with Level 2 ADAS capability along with 6 airbags. Using automated sensing technology with a camera and radar sensors, the Hyundai Tucson is able to detect a car, a pedestrian or a cyclist on the road. The Hyundai Tucson with smart and intuitive technology offers 19 Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS) features like:

-Forward Collision Warning

-Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Car

-Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Pedestrian

-Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Cycle

-Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Junction Turning

-Blind-Spot Collision Warning

-Blind-Spot Collision- Avoidance Assist

-Lane Keeping Assist

-Lane Departure Warning

-Driver Attention Warning

-Blind-Spot View Monitor

-Safe Exit Warning