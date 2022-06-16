comscore Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift SUV launched: Check price, variants, engine options
News

Hyundai Venue 2022 SUV launched in India at Rs 7.53 lakh: Check features, variants

automobile

The Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift will be sold with three engine options which include two petrol powertrains and one diesel variant

Hyundai Venue 2022

Hyundai Venue 2022 Facelift launched

Hyundai India has launched the new facelifted version of the Venue sub-4m compact SUV. The new car will be taking on the likes of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon. Hyundai has launched the facelifted version with changes in the aesthetics of the SUV, both in the interiors and exteriors. Also Read - Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift launch this week: What to expect

Hyundai Venue 2022 Price and Colours

The new Hyundai Venue 2022 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The turbo petrol and the diesel variants will start at a price of Rs 9,99,900 (ex-showroom). It has been launched with a total of six variants and seven colourways. These are the following colour options: Also Read - Top SUVs under Rs 12 lakh launching in the coming weeks

Colour Options:
Typhoon Silver
Titan Grey
Denim Blue
Phantom Black
Polar White
Fiery Red
Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof Also Read - Hyundai Venue facelift launch set for June 16 in India

New Hyundai Venue Design

Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift gets a new front grill. The manufacturer has used a dark chrome grille which falls in line with the design language of the Alcazar as well as the upcoming Creta facelift. The taillights have also been updated to a new connected light setup. Mostly, the outline of the compact SUV remains the same.

Hyundai Venue 2022 Engine options and Variants

The Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift will be sold with three engine options which include two petrol powertrains and one diesel variant. The car will be released with a Kappa 1.2-liter MPi petrol engine, one Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi petrol engine and a U2 1.5 CRDi diesel engine.

Hyundai Venue 2022 Features

The Venue will support a host of new features which includes support for different regional languages, a new drive mode selector, two-step recline seats for back passengers, and over 60 connected car features.

Hyundai Venue 2022 Interior

The new Venue gets dual-tone interiors. There are black and grey tones used across the car to provide a sense of space. It gets an arm-rest on the second row of seats along with cup holders. Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift also supports for 60:40 seat split. The company will be offering 19 interior accessories with the launch of the

  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 1:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 16, 2022 1:32 PM IST

