Hyundai Venue 2022 Facelift Suv Launched Check Price Variants Engine Options

Hyundai India has launched the new facelifted version of the Venue sub-4m compact SUV. The new car will be taking on the likes of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon. Hyundai has launched the facelifted version with changes in the aesthetics of the SUV, both in the interiors and exteriors.

Hyundai Venue 2022 Price and Colours

The new Hyundai Venue 2022 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The turbo petrol and the diesel variants will start at a price of Rs 9,99,900 (ex-showroom). It has been launched with a total of six variants and seven colourways. These are the following colour options:

Colour Options:

Typhoon Silver

Titan Grey

Denim Blue

Phantom Black

Polar White

Fiery Red

Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof

New Hyundai Venue Design

Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift gets a new front grill. The manufacturer has used a dark chrome grille which falls in line with the design language of the Alcazar as well as the upcoming Creta facelift. The taillights have also been updated to a new connected light setup. Mostly, the outline of the compact SUV remains the same.

Hyundai Venue 2022 Engine options and Variants

The Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift will be sold with three engine options which include two petrol powertrains and one diesel variant. The car will be released with a Kappa 1.2-liter MPi petrol engine, one Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi petrol engine and a U2 1.5 CRDi diesel engine.

Hyundai Venue 2022 Features

The Venue will support a host of new features which includes support for different regional languages, a new drive mode selector, two-step recline seats for back passengers, and over 60 connected car features.

Hyundai Venue 2022 Interior

The new Venue gets dual-tone interiors. There are black and grey tones used across the car to provide a sense of space. It gets an arm-rest on the second row of seats along with cup holders. Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift also supports for 60:40 seat split. The company will be offering 19 interior accessories with the launch of the