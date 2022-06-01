comscore Hyundai Venue facelift launch set for June 16 in India
Hyundai Venue facelift launch set for June 16 in India

The new Hyundai Venue facelift will go official this month and will rival SUVs from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia, Tata, and Mahindra.

Hyundai Venue Facelift

Image: Hyundai Venue Facelift

Hyundai has been working on a Venue facelift model for some time. The model was spotted on Indian roads for testing confirming its refreshed design. Now, finally, after a couple of months of its testing, Hyundai has confirmed the SUV’s launch date for the Indian market. The all-new Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will be launched this month in India. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N to New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Here are the top 5 upcoming SUVs to launch in India in 2022

Hyundai Venue facelift Launch date, Price

The Hyundai Venue facelift SUV is confirmed to hit the market on June 16 in India. The SUV is said to be unofficially available for booking, considering its launch hype. The pricing of the SUV isn’t confirmed as of now, however, we expect it to start in the sub-Rs. 10 lakh segment. Also Read - Fastest electric cars in India: From top speed to acceleration, all you need to know

Hyundai Venue Facelift Also Read - Metaverse trend is raging but not everyone is buying into the hype

The Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will be a sub-four metre SUV that will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon,  Mahindra XUV300, and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Hyundai Venue Design and Specifications

After 2018, this will be the first time that the Venue is getting a major upgrade. The Venue facelift’s design will be somewhat inspired by the brand’s more premium Creta and Tucson models.

It will feature an improved front grille design which will be similar to the design seen in new generation Hyundai models globally. The SUV will also boast new LED taillights and bumper. Its alloy wheels design will also be new. It is expected to come with new interiors including fresh upholstery design, and dashboard changes, and may also come with new features for the infotainment system.

Hyundai Venue Facelift

The Venue facelift will likely come in two petrol variants. It could come with a 1.2 litre unit with 5-speed manual gearbox, while the other variant could have a 1.0-litre Turbo GDI unit with different gearbox options. It is expected to arrive in the 6-speed manual as well as 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DCT gearbox options. The latter variant could offer 118 bhp and 172 Nm torque.

Other than the petrol options, the Venue facelift could be launched in a diesel option. It may have a 1.5-litre turbocharged CRDI diesel engine with 92 bhp and 240 Nm torque. This model will probably feature a 6-speed manual gearbox.

  Published Date: June 1, 2022 1:15 PM IST

