Hyundai Venue N Line to launch on September 6 in India, will compete against Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300

The South Korean automaker Hyundai is all set to launch the Hyundai Venue N Line in India on September 6. As per report, the Venue N Line will come only with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and unlike the i20 N Line, which gets both iMT and DCT options, it will only be available with the DCT gearbox. The Hyundai Venue N Line will get the usual design changes that come with the N Line badge. The upcoming car will get N Line emblem on the front fender, new bumpers, red accents and inserts, and a new design of alloy wheels with dual tip exhaust. The Venue N Line will come in two trims – N6 and N8.

The upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line may come with equipment like an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, powered driver's seat, LED projector and cornering headlamps and a Bose sound system. The car is expected is expected to be about Rs 1 lakh-1.5 lakh more expensive than the standard model. Once launched, it will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.

Hyundai India recently launched the new facelifted version of the Venue sub-4m compact SUV. Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift gets a new front grill. The manufacturer has used a dark chrome grille which falls in line with the design language of the Alcazar as well as the upcoming Creta facelift. The taillights have also been updated to a new connected light setup. Mostly, the outline of the compact SUV remains the same.

The new Venue gets dual-tone interiors. There are black and grey tones used across the car to provide a sense of space. It gets an arm-rest on the second row of seats along with cup holders. Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift also supports for 60:40 seat split. The company will be offering 19 interior accessories with the new Hyundai Venue 2022.