comscore Hyundai Venue N Line to launch on September 6 in India, will compete against Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Hyundai Venue N Line To Launch On September 6 In India Will Compete Against Tata Nexon Mahindra Xuv300
News

Hyundai Venue N Line to launch on September 6 in India, will compete against Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza

automobile

The upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line may come with equipment like an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue N Line to launch on September 6 in India, will compete against Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300

The South Korean automaker Hyundai is all set to launch the Hyundai Venue N Line in India on September 6. As per report, the Venue N Line will come only with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and unlike the i20 N Line, which gets both iMT and DCT options, it will only be available with the DCT gearbox. The Hyundai Venue N Line will get the usual design changes that come with the N Line badge. The upcoming car will get N Line emblem on the front fender, new bumpers, red accents and inserts, and a new design of alloy wheels with dual tip exhaust. The Venue N Line will come in two trims – N6 and N8. Also Read - Tata Nexon to Hyundai Creta: Here are the top-selling SUVs in July 2022

The upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line may come with equipment like an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, powered driver’s seat, LED projector and cornering headlamps and a Bose sound system. The car is expected is expected to be about Rs 1 lakh-1.5 lakh more expensive than the standard model. Once launched, it will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Top 5 most fuel-efficient SUVs in India 2022

Hyundai India recently launched the new facelifted version of the Venue sub-4m compact SUV. Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift gets a new front grill. The manufacturer has used a dark chrome grille which falls in line with the design language of the Alcazar as well as the upcoming Creta facelift. The taillights have also been updated to a new connected light setup. Mostly, the outline of the compact SUV remains the same. Also Read - Jeep Compass rival Hyundai Tucson 2022 unveiled in India: Check all features, engine details, more

Hyundai Venue, suvs under 8 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift gets a new front grill. The manufacturer has used a dark chrome grille which falls in line with the design language of the Alcazar as well as the upcoming Creta facelift. The taillights have also been updated to a new connected light setup. Mostly, the outline of the compact SUV remains the same.

The new Venue gets dual-tone interiors. There are black and grey tones used across the car to provide a sense of space. It gets an arm-rest on the second row of seats along with cup holders. Hyundai Venue 2022 facelift also supports for 60:40 seat split. The company will be offering 19 interior accessories with the new Hyundai Venue 2022.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 19, 2022 1:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Gear up to launch 5G services in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw tells telecos
Telecom
Gear up to launch 5G services in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw tells telecos
Best camera phones to buy for under Rs 20,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Best camera phones to buy for under Rs 20,000 in India

Elon Musk looking for dirt on Twitter using ad-tech firms

News

Elon Musk looking for dirt on Twitter using ad-tech firms

Instagram, YouTube don't want users to share videos on TikTok

Apps

Instagram, YouTube don't want users to share videos on TikTok

Modder who removed Spider-Man Remastered in-game pride flags banned

Gaming

Modder who removed Spider-Man Remastered in-game pride flags banned

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Hyundai Venue N Line to launch on September 6 in India, will compete against Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300

Apple Podcasts gets Top Subscriber Shows, Top Subscriber Channels charts

Elon Musk looking for dirt on Twitter using ad-tech firms

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch video

Instagram, YouTube don't want users to share videos on TikTok

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999