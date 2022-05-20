comscore IIT Madras, Indian Railways to develop India’s first Indigenious Hyperloop
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Iit Madras Indian Railways Collaborate To Develop Indias First Indigenous Hyperloop
News

IIT Madras, Indian Railways collaborate to develop India’s first Indigenous hyperloop

automobile

This project will not only provide a faster and low-cost alternative to traditional commutation but it will also prove to be a major step in making India Carbon Neutral.

Hyperloop

Image: Indian Railways/Twitter

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the Indian Railways have announced a collaboration as a part of which they will develop India’s first indigenous hyperloop. In addition to this, they will also help set-up a Centre of Excellence for Hyperloop Technologies in India. Also Read - Free WiFi facility now available at 6,100 railway stations across India

“To usher into a new era of transportation, Indian Railways has come together with IIT Madras to develop a hyperloop technology based transportation system. Indian Railways will extend financial support of Rs. 8.34 cr to IIT Madras for this project,” Indian Railways wrote in a post on Twitter. Also Read - IRCTC: How to change boarding point after booking train ticket online

According to a PTI report, the Railway Ministry had been looking for partners and domain experts to collaborate and work on developing hyperloop-based transportation system in India for ferrying passengers and cargo. “The Ministry of Railways was informed that a team comprising 70 students, named “Avishkar Hyperloop”, formed by IIT Madras in 2017, has been applying scalability and frugal engineering concepts for development of Hyperloop based transportation system with an aim is to make India proud by showcasing its technologies to the world,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement. Also Read - IRCTC Live Train Status on WhatsApp: How to check Train Running Status, PNR status

“Collaboration with IIT Madras for development of an Indigenous Hyperloop system and setting-up of a “Centre of Excellence for Hyperloop Technologies” at IIT Madras,” it added.

As per the report, IIT-Madras approached the Railway Ministry with a proposal for a collaborating for developing a hyperloop prototype at a test facility at its Discovery Campus at Thaiyur. The Railway Ministry has approved the proposal and now the Avishkar Hyperloop team and experts from Indian Railways are working for setting up the proposed facility, which once set up would offer world’s largest Hyperloop Vacuum Tube that can be used as test bed for further research.

As a part of collaboration, the Indian Railways will provide manufacturing assistance and an estimated financial suppory of Rs 8.34 crores. In addition to this, the Railways will also help in the formulation of safety regulations and provide access to its electrical testing facilities.

IIT Madras, on the other hand, will design the pod, the tube and the track, test various pod and tube prototypes, design and develop hyperloop track for development of pod technology and train railway personnel.

This project will not only provide a faster and low-cost alternative to traditional commutation but it will also prove to be a major step in making India Carbon Neutral.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 20, 2022 8:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

IIT Madras, Indian Railways to develop India s first Hyperloop
automobile
IIT Madras, Indian Railways to develop India s first Hyperloop
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 launched

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 launched

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G Emerald Brown color launched in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G Emerald Brown color launched in India

RBI wants banks to offer cardless cash withdrawal at all ATMs

How To

RBI wants banks to offer cardless cash withdrawal at all ATMs

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 'OFFICIAL' looks revealed: Check pics

Photo Gallery

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 'OFFICIAL' looks revealed: Check pics

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

IIT Madras, Indian Railways to develop India s first Hyperloop

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 launched

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G Emerald Brown color launched in India

RBI wants banks to offer cardless cash withdrawal at all ATMs

New version of Amazfit GTR 2 launched in India at Rs 10,999: Check all details

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000

5 Things to Know about Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Air conditioner Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Review: सस्ते में बढ़िया ऑप्शन है इनफिनिक्स का यह फोन

Realme Pad X का ऑफिशियल ग्रीन वेरिएंट आया सामने, 26 मई को लॉन्च होगा टैब

Free Fire MAX में अधिक डैमेज पहुंचाने के लिए 5 बेस्ट गन कॉम्बिनेशन, आसानी से जीत जाएंगे गेम

अपने स्मार्टफोन को बनाएं बिल्कुल नया, इस तरह चुटकियों में करें रीसेट

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 और Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 लॉन्च, इन स्मार्टफोन्स में मिलेंगे ये प्रोसेसर

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone

Features

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone
Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks

Features

Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks
Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone Here

Hands On

Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone Here

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999