The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the Indian Railways have announced a collaboration as a part of which they will develop India’s first indigenous hyperloop. In addition to this, they will also help set-up a Centre of Excellence for Hyperloop Technologies in India. Also Read - Free WiFi facility now available at 6,100 railway stations across India

“To usher into a new era of transportation, Indian Railways has come together with IIT Madras to develop a hyperloop technology based transportation system. Indian Railways will extend financial support of Rs. 8.34 cr to IIT Madras for this project,” Indian Railways wrote in a post on Twitter. Also Read - IRCTC: How to change boarding point after booking train ticket online

According to a PTI report, the Railway Ministry had been looking for partners and domain experts to collaborate and work on developing hyperloop-based transportation system in India for ferrying passengers and cargo. “The Ministry of Railways was informed that a team comprising 70 students, named “Avishkar Hyperloop”, formed by IIT Madras in 2017, has been applying scalability and frugal engineering concepts for development of Hyperloop based transportation system with an aim is to make India proud by showcasing its technologies to the world,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement. Also Read - IRCTC Live Train Status on WhatsApp: How to check Train Running Status, PNR status

To usher into a new era of transportation, Indian Railways has come together with @iitmadras to develop a hyperloop technology based transportation system.

Indian Railways will extend financial support of Rs. 8.34 cr to IIT Madras for this project. pic.twitter.com/xUoMyxj9QU — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 20, 2022

“Collaboration with IIT Madras for development of an Indigenous Hyperloop system and setting-up of a “Centre of Excellence for Hyperloop Technologies” at IIT Madras,” it added.

As per the report, IIT-Madras approached the Railway Ministry with a proposal for a collaborating for developing a hyperloop prototype at a test facility at its Discovery Campus at Thaiyur. The Railway Ministry has approved the proposal and now the Avishkar Hyperloop team and experts from Indian Railways are working for setting up the proposed facility, which once set up would offer world’s largest Hyperloop Vacuum Tube that can be used as test bed for further research.

As a part of collaboration, the Indian Railways will provide manufacturing assistance and an estimated financial suppory of Rs 8.34 crores. In addition to this, the Railways will also help in the formulation of safety regulations and provide access to its electrical testing facilities.

IIT Madras, on the other hand, will design the pod, the tube and the track, test various pod and tube prototypes, design and develop hyperloop track for development of pod technology and train railway personnel.

This project will not only provide a faster and low-cost alternative to traditional commutation but it will also prove to be a major step in making India Carbon Neutral.