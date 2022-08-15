Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, check details

On the eve of 75th Independence day, Mahindra and Mahindra is set to unveil five electric SUVs in India. As per the teaser of Mahindra’s range of ‘Born Electric’, all the five SUVs follow a different body style. According to the tagline “born electric,” every SUV has been designed from the ground up to be an electric vehicle. These SUVs will mark the automaker’s entry into the long-range electric vehicles segment. The Mahindra electric cars are a part of the range of Born Electric vehicles which is being conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car with a range of over 500km to debut today

Mahindra claims that a team of global designers and experts are working on the concept. Mahindra has also setup a dedicated micro-site for the upcoming electric SUV. Interested users can registered on the website by giving out their name, mobile number, email and more. In the previous teaser, Mahindra showed a total of htree cars. All three has a similar LED DRL unit, in a C-Shape. Even the taillamps were in an inverted C-shape. We’ve seen similar design language on the Mahindra XUV700. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India’s independence with Kerala artist's work

The car maker is reportedly planning to launch a series of electric cars in the next four years. The XUV400, an electric vehicle (EV) variant of the XUV300, will be the first one to hit the market. It’s scheduled to go on sale in early 2023 The new XUV400 EV is expected to come with a length of 4.2m as there is no advantage to shrink it below 4 meters for EVs. This will also address one of the biggest sore points of the XUV300, which is a small boot. The XUV400 EV spotted in the video comes with a noticeably bigger tail gate. While in the XUV300, the boot is cut flat over the wheels, the one in spy video and even the one showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 had a curvier back. Also Read - Hero Lectro announces a 100% Cashback offer on e-cycles for Independence Day 2022

When comparing the XUV400 EV with the electric XUV 300 EV showcased at the Auto Expo event, we can see a lot of similarities, in the headlamp cluster. However, the air intake vents have been changed a little. The rest of the setup continues to remain the same. The interiors seems to be similar to the current version of the XUV300. However, we expect it to get many additional features to make it a more attractive buy and to compete with its current rivals.