comscore Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, check details
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Independence Day 2022 Mahindra To Unveil Five Electric Cars Details Here
News

Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, details here

automobile

As per the teaser of Mahindra’s range of ‘Born Electric’, all the five SUVs follow a different body style.

Mahindra XUV400 EV

Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars, details here

On the eve of 75th Independence day, Mahindra and Mahindra is set to unveil five electric SUVs in India. As per the teaser of Mahindra’s range of ‘Born Electric’, all the five SUVs follow a different body style. According to the tagline “born electric,” every SUV has been designed from the ground up to be an electric vehicle. These SUVs will mark the automaker’s entry into the long-range electric vehicles segment. The Mahindra electric cars are a part of the range of Born Electric vehicles which is being conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car with a range of over 500km to debut today

Mahindra claims that a team of global designers and experts are working on the concept. Mahindra has also setup a dedicated micro-site for the upcoming electric SUV. Interested users can registered on the website by giving out their name, mobile number, email and more. In the previous teaser, Mahindra showed a total of htree cars. All three has a similar LED DRL unit, in a C-Shape. Even the taillamps were in an inverted C-shape. We’ve seen similar design language on the Mahindra XUV700. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India’s independence with Kerala artist's work

The car maker is reportedly planning to launch a series of electric cars in the next four years. The XUV400, an electric vehicle (EV) variant of the XUV300, will be the first one to hit the market. It’s scheduled to go on sale in early 2023 The new XUV400 EV is expected to come with a length of 4.2m as there is no advantage to shrink it below 4 meters for EVs. This will also address one of the biggest sore points of the XUV300, which is a small boot. The XUV400 EV spotted in the video comes with a noticeably bigger tail gate. While in the XUV300, the boot is cut flat over the wheels, the one in spy video and even the one showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 had a curvier back. Also Read - Hero Lectro announces a 100% Cashback offer on e-cycles for Independence Day 2022

When comparing the XUV400 EV with the electric XUV 300 EV showcased at the Auto Expo event, we can see a lot of similarities, in the headlamp cluster. However, the air intake vents have been changed a little. The rest of the setup continues to remain the same. The interiors seems to be similar to the current version of the XUV300. However, we expect it to get many additional features to make it a more attractive buy and to compete with its current rivals.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 15, 2022 10:47 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 15, 2022 10:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car to debut today along with Ola S1 Pro green colour variant scooter
automobile
Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car to debut today along with Ola S1 Pro green colour variant scooter
Independence Day 2022: Will 5G launch in India today?

Telecom

Independence Day 2022: Will 5G launch in India today?

Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India s independence with Kerala-based artist Neethi

News

Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India s independence with Kerala-based artist Neethi

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 15 August: Check out the latest LIVE codes

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 15 August: Check out the latest LIVE codes

How to hide your browsing history on Amazon

How To

How to hide your browsing history on Amazon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, check details

iPhone may soon start showing ads in more apps, but not like Android

Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car to debut today along with Ola S1 Pro green colour variant scooter

Independence Day 2022: Will 5G launch in India today?

Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India s independence with Kerala-based artist Neethi

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a
Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here

Reviews

Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here
India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999