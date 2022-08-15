comscore Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car to debut today along with Ola S1 Pro green colour variant scooter
Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car with a range of over 500km to debut today

automobile

Aggarwal on the micro-blogging platform wrote that the company would make an important announcement at 2PM on August 15, 2022.

Ola Car

Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car to debut today along with Ola S1 Pro green colour variant scooter

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has promises to make three big announcements related to electric vehicle, on the occasion of Independence Day 2022. Aggarwal on the micro-blogging platform wrote that the company would make an important announcement at 2PM on August 15, 2022. Accompanying the post is a short video that shows a red-coloured car. “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,” he wrote in the post. Aggarwal had earlier shared a teaser for an electric car back in a tweet dated January 25 and said that it would be a futuristic looking vehicle. To recall, Ola Electric scooter was also launched on August 15 last year. The company then showcased Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India’s independence with Kerala artist's work

As per reports, the upcoming Ola Electric cars might boast of a range up to 500 km on a single charge. At the Ola Customer Day in June, the company shared a video teaser of the car, showing its LED DRLs in red colour. The front and rear design of the car was also a part of the teaser. The Ola logo appeared on both sides. Anything else about the Ola electric car is not official, but a Live Mint report suggested the car would have a coupe-style roofline with 4 doors.

In addition, the company will unveil new colour variants of Ola Electric S1 Pro or a more affordable electric scooter compared to its flagship S1 Pro. The company recently signed its PLI agreement with MHI (Ministry of Heavy Industries) to set up a new cell factory in India. Considering that batteries are one of the biggest factors in the pricing of an EV, Ola’s in-house cell factory can help it reduce prices considerably. However, it is still pretty early to speculate on that.

Aggarwal sent out a tweet dropping a very strong hint about the new colour option. In a tweet he not only shared an image of a forest but also shared that the company will be revealing the “greenest EV” Ola has made so far. In the video trailer, the company said “The Greenest Scooter Just Got Greener”.

  Published Date: August 15, 2022 10:22 AM IST

