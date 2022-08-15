comscore Independence Day 2022: Ola unveils first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
News

Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds: All details here

automobile

The Ola Electric car will have its own Move OS and Assisted Driving Capability, and it will also be keyless and handleless.

Ola Car

Ola unveils its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds: All details here

On the eve of 75th Independence Day, Ola Electric announced its new much awaited EV car. The company says the car will arrive in 2024 and it will have a range of 500 kms. The Ola Electric car will have its own Move OS and Assisted Driving Capability, and it will also be keyless and handleless. The electric car will an all-glass roof, and a smooth aerodynamic body the Ola Electric car will deliver a drag co-efficient of less than .21. Also Read - Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

Developing

Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, details here

Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car with a range of over 500km to debut today
  • Published Date: August 15, 2022 2:54 PM IST

