Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds: All details here

On the eve of 75th Independence Day, Ola Electric announced its new much awaited EV car. The company says the car will arrive in 2024 and it will have a range of 500 kms. The Ola Electric car will have its own Move OS and Assisted Driving Capability, and it will also be keyless and handleless. The electric car will an all-glass roof, and a smooth aerodynamic body the Ola Electric car will deliver a drag co-efficient of less than .21. Also Read - Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

