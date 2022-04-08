comscore Upcoming electric car Kia EV6 spotted in India: View pics
News

India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads

automobile

Kia EV6 is the first of seven dedicated EV models the company plans to launch by 2026

Kia EV6 Front Profile

Kia EV6 front profile (Image: Automobili Ardent India)

Kia EV6 made its debut on the global stage last year. The company had announced that the electric car will also be its first EV for the Indian market. The launch date seems to be closing up on us as an undisguised Kia EV6 was spotted on the roads in Hyderabad. The new EV may be undergoing tests on the Indian roads. Also Read - Kia to launch its first electric car in India by June 2022: Report

The Kia EV6 will be imported to India as a completely built unit (CBUs). The car will be attracting a lot of custom duty on its original price tag, that is the reason the car is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report

Kia EV6 specifications

The Kia EV6 is the brand’s flagship EV. The car gets a WLTP range of up to 528 km, according to the global website. The range of the vehicle can get an immediate boost with just a few minutes of charging. Kia claims the EV6 can get enough charge to run 100 km in just 4.5 minutes. The charging might vary depending on the charger as well as the current battery percentage of the car. Also Read - Indian EV startup to build hubs for charging, servicing, battery swapping in 10 cities

Kia EV6, Kia India, Kia, New EV, Kia EV, Kia motor India, Tailgate

Kia EV6 will get connected tailgate lights

In terms of performance, Kia EV6’s most powerful batteries can provide an acceleration of 0 to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds. The EV6 was the first global model to incorporate Kia’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’.

The EV6 is also the first Kia to be based on the company’s advanced Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Kia claims that the new platform has enabled the EV6 to offer one of the most spacious interiors in its class, a driving range of up to 528 km, and 800-volt ultra-fast charging technology.

The EV6 is the first of seven dedicated EV models Kia plans to launch by 2026. Kia claims that the all-electric crossover will play a key role in its plans to become a leading global sustainable mobility solutions provider.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2022 4:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 8, 2022 5:03 PM IST

