comscore India needs to install thousand of EV charging stations to catch up to the US and China
News

EV charging facilities are considerably lower than numbers of EVs in India: Report

automobile

As per a white paper released by a private firm, India needs to work on EV charging stations to catch up to the US and China.

EV charging station bgr

While in the past couple of years, India has seen several new EV brands emerging to develop cheaper and better vehicles, the country does have a shortage of EV charging stations by a long shot. Despite several government initiatives, followed by the interest of private players, EV charging facilities in India are lacking, and even after some time, they may not be available everywhere. Also Read - Tata Motors bags order of 1500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation: Check details

Having said that, the country needs to install more than thousands of EV charging facilities every year to get closer to some of the developed and developing nations like the US and China, respectively. Also Read - Seven electric bikes catch fire while charging in Pune

India needs 46,000 EV charging stations in the eight years

According to a white paper released by a global service firm called Alvarez and Marsal, India needs to install a minimum of 46,000 electric vehicle charging stations in the next eight years to catch up to countries like the United States and China. Also Read - Xiaomi reportedly planning to unveil its first car prototype in August

EV charging station

Currently, the ratio of the number of electric vehicles produced and on road is out of proportion to the number of EV charging stations available. This isn’t the case with other regions like the US and China.

In the US, for instance, there is one EV charging station for every 19 electric vehicles. This is even better in China, where there is one EV charging facility for every six EVs. All of this, of course, depends on the country’s population and several other factors, however, China does have a sizeable population. That being said, having a good ratio of the number of EVs to the number of EV charging stations is laudable.

When it comes to India, there is one EV charging station for every 135 electric vehicles, which sounds out of the place. The Netherlands is also said to have a similar ratio, but we cannot forget that it does have a fairly small population.

Not having enough EV charging facilities is one of the issues in the EV space. The white paper also revealed some of the other constraints that come in the EV sector in India, which makes EV adoption slower in the country.  This includes safety reasons, higher prices, and range anxieties amongst EV buyers.

Manish Saigal of Alvarez & Marshal believes that these issues can be overlooked and India can potentially become one of the EV leaders in the near future.

“We believe that if these issues can be addressed by a concerted effort by the industry along with the government support, India can potentially become one of the leading markets and manufacturing hubs globally for the EV segment,” said Saigal.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2022 10:24 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 30, 2022 10:32 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC
Features
PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC
How to edit or unsend messages in iOS 16

How To

How to edit or unsend messages in iOS 16

BGMI is not the first, here are all apps India has banned earlier

Features

BGMI is not the first, here are all apps India has banned earlier

Meta is about to change how you measure time: Here s why you should care

Features

Meta is about to change how you measure time: Here s why you should care

How to merge videos on iPhone

How To

How to merge videos on iPhone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Love Twitter Blue? Soon, you will have to pay more to use it

iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch

WhatsApp testing chatbot that will tell you when new features arrive

TVS Motor posts highest ever revenue with boost from TVS iQube electric scooter, TVS NTORQ XT

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV bookings to open tomorrow at Rs 21,000: Check price, features and more

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

BGMI is not the first, here are all apps India has banned earlier

Meta is about to change how you measure time: Here s why you should care

BGMI Banned: Impact of BGMI ban on eSports in India

BGMI Ban: Reasons why Indian govt may have banned it one year after launch

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022

News

iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022
INFINIX SMART 6 Plus UNBOXING : SUPER-BUDGET Smartphone Launched

Hands On

INFINIX SMART 6 Plus UNBOXING : SUPER-BUDGET Smartphone Launched
Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device

Hands On

Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device
BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solution Group, Dell Technologies

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solution Group, Dell Technologies

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999