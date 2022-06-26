comscore India plans safety rating system for passenger cars
  • Home
  • automobile
  • India Plans To Introduce Safety Rating System For Passenger Cars Soon
News

India plans to introduce safety rating system for passenger cars soon

automobile

The Road Transport Ministry said it will assign a rating of one to five stars for cars, based on tests assessing adult, child occupant protection and safety assist technologies.

traffic

India will introduce a safety rating system for passenger cars – a measure it hopes will encourage manufacturers to provide advanced safety features and will boost the “export worthiness” of vehicles produced in the country. Also Read - Kia Carens scores three stars in Global NCAP crash test: Watch video

The Road Transport Ministry said in a statement it will assign a rating of one to five stars for cars, based on tests assessing adult and child occupant protection as well as safety assist technologies. Also Read - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, segment-first HUD: Check details

The new system is slated to come into effect in April 2023. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki invests in AI-powered platform to provide digital sales experience

India, which has some of the world’s deadliest roads, has also proposed mandating that all passenger cars have six air bags, despite resistance from some carmakers which say it will increase the cost of vehicles. Current rules call for two airbags – one for the driver and one for the front passenger.

India is the world’s fifth-largest car market, with annual sales of around 3 million units a year. Maruti Suzuki, majority owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor, and Hyundai Motor are the biggest-selling automakers.

— Reuters

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 26, 2022 9:19 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola shuts down Ola Cars, Ola Dash
News
Ola shuts down Ola Cars, Ola Dash
Ola S1 Pro review with MoveOS 2 update: A glimpse of the future

Reviews

Ola S1 Pro review with MoveOS 2 update: A glimpse of the future

Top phones you should consider buying under Rs 12,000

Photo Gallery

Top phones you should consider buying under Rs 12,000

How to pay traffic challan online

How To

How to pay traffic challan online

WhatsApp's upcoming feature will help you shop better

Apps

WhatsApp's upcoming feature will help you shop better

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

India plans safety rating system for passenger cars

Ola shuts down Ola Cars, Ola Dash

WhatsApp's upcoming feature will help you shop better

Instagram new age verification feature rolled out for users

Apple announces Back to School offer on India online store

Hyundai Venue 2022 Tech Inside

how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram

Telegram Premium subscription explained

Without being seen How to see WhatsApp status

How to hide profile Picture and more

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2022, Check out the Tech inside of the all new Version

Features

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2022, Check out the Tech inside of the all new Version
Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval

News

Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval
Learn how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram platform to know more Watch the Video

Features

Learn how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram platform to know more Watch the Video
Why AC's are getting expansive According to energy efficiency standards Watch video to know more

News

Why AC's are getting expansive According to energy efficiency standards Watch video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999