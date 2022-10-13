comscore Indian Army plans to introduce fleet of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Indian Army Plans To Introduce Fleet Of Electric Vehicles To Reduce Carbon Emissions
News

Indian Army plans to introduce fleet of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions

automobile

The Indian Army would procure electric buses for select peace establishments for initial exploitation to fulfil the deficiency of buses.

Highlights

  • The Indian Army is planning to procure electric vehicles to select units.
  • It has a roadmap to replace at least 38 percent of buses with EVs.
  • Indian Army is also expected to install solar panel-based charging stations.
electricvehicle

The Indian Army has prepared a roadmap to introduce electric vehicles to select units to align with the government’s focus on reducing carbon emissions. According to The Hindu, the Indian Army will replace around 25 percent of light vehicles, 38 percent of buses, and 48 percent of motorcycles with electric vehicles along with charging infrastructure, per the deadline. Also Read - Hero Vida V1 bookings start in India: Check price, features

“Keeping in view the necessity and employability of EVs over various terrains, the Army will equip a few units located in peace stations with EVs sequentially,” said the report quoting a source privy to the development. The Army is said to have factored in the employability, remote locations of employment, and operational commitments to chalk out the time-bound roadmap. Also Read - Explosion in EV causes fire in Hyderabad showroom, kills 8

The Indian Army would procure electric buses for select peace establishments for initial exploitation to fulfil the deficiency of buses. These EVs will reach different establishments under the Indian Army through the capital route, the report said. The Army will likely float an open tender to induct 60 electric buses along with 24 fast chargers soon. Also Read - Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charging stations for EVs

The charging stations on the marked routes will have at least one fast charger and two to three slow chargers. The Indian Army will also ensure electric circuit cables and transformers with adequate load-bearing capability according to an estimated number of electric vehicles per station. The residential complexes and parking lots of offices will also have EV charging points with at least one fast charger and three slow chargers as a part of the Indian Army’s roadmap for a viable EV ecosystem.

Besides, the Indian Army is also expected to install solar panel-based charging stations to reduce reliance on electricity, thereby, lowering the carbon footprint to near zero, according to the report. In April, the Indian Army demonstrated available electric vehicles to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Perfect Metal Industries, and Revolt Motors also showed off their electric vehicles at the same event.

  • Published Date: October 13, 2022 11:46 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple is selling ad space in TV+ to make revenue: Report
News
Apple is selling ad space in TV+ to make revenue: Report
Indian Army plans to introduce fleet of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions

automobile

Indian Army plans to introduce fleet of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions

Toyota admits data of three lakh customers was leaked for five years

automobile

Toyota admits data of three lakh customers was leaked for five years

BSNL launches Rs 269 and Rs 769 prepaid plans in India

Telecom

BSNL launches Rs 269 and Rs 769 prepaid plans in India

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro run out of stock on first day of Flipkart sale

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro run out of stock on first day of Flipkart sale

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 2 Surface Pro 9 with 5G launched: Price, specifications and more

10 popular motorcycles you can buy instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

10 popular motorcycles you can buy instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Diwali 2022: Check best offers on Tata and Maruti Suzuki cars

Diwali 2022: Check best offers on Tata and Maruti Suzuki cars

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices