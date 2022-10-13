Indian Army plans to introduce fleet of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions

The Indian Army has prepared a roadmap to introduce electric vehicles to select units to align with the government’s focus on reducing carbon emissions. According to The Hindu, the Indian Army will replace around 25 percent of light vehicles, 38 percent of buses, and 48 percent of motorcycles with electric vehicles along with charging infrastructure, per the deadline. Also Read - Hero Vida V1 bookings start in India: Check price, features

"Keeping in view the necessity and employability of EVs over various terrains, the Army will equip a few units located in peace stations with EVs sequentially," said the report quoting a source privy to the development. The Army is said to have factored in the employability, remote locations of employment, and operational commitments to chalk out the time-bound roadmap.

The Indian Army would procure electric buses for select peace establishments for initial exploitation to fulfil the deficiency of buses. These EVs will reach different establishments under the Indian Army through the capital route, the report said. The Army will likely float an open tender to induct 60 electric buses along with 24 fast chargers soon.

The charging stations on the marked routes will have at least one fast charger and two to three slow chargers. The Indian Army will also ensure electric circuit cables and transformers with adequate load-bearing capability according to an estimated number of electric vehicles per station. The residential complexes and parking lots of offices will also have EV charging points with at least one fast charger and three slow chargers as a part of the Indian Army’s roadmap for a viable EV ecosystem.

Besides, the Indian Army is also expected to install solar panel-based charging stations to reduce reliance on electricity, thereby, lowering the carbon footprint to near zero, according to the report. In April, the Indian Army demonstrated available electric vehicles to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Perfect Metal Industries, and Revolt Motors also showed off their electric vehicles at the same event.