India's first flex-fuel car from Toyota to be unveiled on Sept 28: Details here
News

India to get its first flex-fuel car from Toyota on Sept 28: Details here

automobile

Gadkari claimed that car manufacturers need to focus on building vehicles that can reduce India’s dependency on fuel imports

Toyota Innova

Representational Image

India will soon get its first Flex Fuel powered car. The announcement has been made by the transport minister Nitin Gadkari. The car will be made by Toyota and it will be unveiled by the minister on Septemebr 28. The announcement was made during the Automobile Component Manufacturers Assosiation (ACMA) Annual Session. The exact make and other engine details about the Toyota car are still a mystery. Also Read - Govt to finalise six-airbags rule by year-end to beef up road safety

Nitin Gadkari, while addressing the audience at the ACMA session spoke about the benefits of ethanol and similar innovations that will build India as a more independent nation, at least in terms of oil imports. He also spoke about the cost benefits of using flex fuel both in terms of economy and environmental friendliness. Also Read - Seat belts to be mandatory for all passengers in cars, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari claimed that car manufacturers need to focus on building vehicles that can reduce India’s dependency on fuel imports and even look for more eco-friendly options such as Flex Fuel. He claimed that the govt is ready to give an advantage by allowing 20 percent ethanol in petrol, reducing overall prices of the fuel. Also Read - 2022 Toyota Fortuner Leader SUV with more features launched: Check images

What is Flex Fuel

Flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) have an internal combustion engine and are capable of operating on petrol and blend of petrol and ethanol. Gadkari, during the annual session compared the prices of ethanol with standard petrol. While petrol could cost Rs 120 per liter, ethanol only costs Rs 60. A blend of ethanol and petrol can bring down prices and at the same time produce lesser harmful emissions.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 12:04 AM IST
