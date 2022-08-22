iVoomi Energy a new electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has unveiled two e-scooters JeetX, and JeetX 180. The new scooters are made in India and fall in the high-speed category. The electric scooter can reach speeds of up 70 kmph. The two variations: the JeetX and JeetX180 provide different range. In Eco mode, JeetX delivers a range of more than 100 km per charge, whereas in rider mode it delivers a range of over 90 km. JeetX180 delivers over 200 km in eco mode and marks a distance of over 180 km in sports mode, according to the company. Also Read - Double-decker electric BEST buses in Mumbai to offer car-like comfort to passengers: All details

Price, Availability, Colour Options

The electric scooter will be available in four matte colours: Scarlet Red, Ink Blue, Posh White and Space Grey. The JeetX can be bought from the nearest iVOOMi dealership at Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.4 lakh, depending on the variant a customer needs to opt for. The JeetX series can be booked from September 1 and will be available from the same date, whereas JeetX180 will be available by the end of September. iVoomi is also offering free accessories worth Rs 3,000 to early birds till September 10 with its new variants. Also Read - Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charging stations for EVs

Also Read - India gets its first air-conditioned electric double-decker bus in Mumbai

iVoomi Energy has also announced a dual removable battery setup as an accessory with the JeetX. It can be used with their existing high-speed model, the iVOOMi S1, and other low-speed variants. With this announcement, the company became India’s first company to provide a dual removable battery setup on all its e-scooters, and previous buyers are provided with an upgrade to their e-scooters to a core battery level that can be removed for further charging and accessibility.

Features

The electric scooter is equipped with new features like Easy Shift for ease of switching modes while riding the vehicle; a reverse gear, disc brakes with Combi Braking System (CBS), “touchless footrest” that can be pulled out and pushed in without bending down and using hands, etc. Furthermore, the iVOOMi JeetX battery comes with a 3-year warranty.

Sunil Bansal, MD and Co-founder, iVOOMi said “We at iVOOMi constantly strive to cater to the consumers with our indigenised innovation, and the company has been in a stabilisation mode, putting its research and development forward to bring an EV best-fitted for Indian conditions. We believe that these extra-powered, homegrown e-scooters will help people overcome range anxiety and increase the reliability of EVs.”