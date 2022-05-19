Jeep Meridian SUV launched in India - check price & features

Jeep has officially launched its Meridian three-row SUV in the Indian market. The all-new Jeep Meridian comes as a 4×4 SUV with a host of features. Some of its highlights include a 170hp power, 350Nm torque, and an extended length of 4,769mm.

Jeep Meridian Price in India

Before we take a look at the features, let’s take a look at the SUV’s price. The Jeep Meridian starts at Rs. 29.90 lakh and comes in a total of five models. The pricing of each model is as follows:

Limited MT FWD – Rs 29.90 lakh

Limited (O) MT FWD – Rs 32.40 lakh

Limited 9AT FWD – Rs 31.80 lakh

Limited (O) 9AT FWD – Rs 34.30 lakh

Limited (O) 9AT 4×4 – Rs 36.95 lakh

With the Meridian’s launch, it will rival the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Jeep Meridian Specifications and Features

The Meridian takes its design cues from the elder sibling Jeep Cherokee as well as from the low-end’s Compass. The design of the Meridian appears to be an extension of the compass in a three-row 4×4 seater SUV.

On the front, it has LED headlamps and a seven-slate grille. It has a full-width chrome bar that divides the bumper’s upper and lower half portions. It has a length of 4,769mm and a width of 1,859mm. It has a height of 1,698mm.

Coming to the wheels it stands on, they have 18-inch wheels with the RIM made up of alloy. The wheelbase here is 2,782mm and it has a 203mm ground clearance.

It packs a 2.0-liter and four-cylinder multijet diesel engine. It has a 170hp max power and a torque of 350Nm. Speaking of its gearbox, it has a 6-speed manual and 9-speed auto transmission.

The Meridian has a top speed of 198 kmph and is claimed to reach 100 kmph in just 10.8 seconds. On the inside, it has leather upholstery, and the dashboard as well gets some leather.

There’s a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver and a 10.1-inch infotainment display. It comes with wireless charging and also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.