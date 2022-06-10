comscore Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations in India
News

Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations across 12 cities in India

automobile

The EV charging and battery swapping stations will be set up at properties of real estate developer Omaxe in 12 cities across North India.

Jio

Image Credit: Jio.com

Jio-Bp – the fuel retailing joint venture between Reliance Industries and supermajor BP – will set up EV charging and battery swapping stations at properties of real estate developer Omaxe in 12 cities as it looks to take mobility solutions to doorstep of users. In a statement to media, the firms said Omaxe will be a partner in establishing a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles. Also Read - JioPhone users will now have to pay Rs 150 more for the yearly prepaid plan: Know more

Jio-Bp will set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat, and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner,” it said. Also Read - Jio brings in 4G mobile connectivity to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

As penetration of EVs – automobiles powered by electric power that use energy stored in rechargeable batteries – increases, Jio-Bp feel charging infrastructure needs to be set up at commercial establishments. It is working with developers and real estate players in the country. “Jio-Bp will install 24×7 EV charging infrastructure for two and four wheelers at Omaxe properties,” the statement said. Also Read - All-New Toyota Fortuner spied testing ahead of India launch: Check photos

Last year, Jio-Bp constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs.

“Leveraging the best of Reliance and Bp’s strengths in electrification, Jio-Bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain,” the statement said.

The joint venture’s EV services operate under the brand Jio-Bp pulse, and with the Jio-Bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles.

In the last 34 years, Omaxe has established a strong footprint in several cities of North and Central India. It has delivered a wide range of real estate projects – from integrated townships to offices, malls and high street projects.

— PTI

  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 9:12 AM IST

