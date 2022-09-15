Karnataka plans to convert 35,000 buses into EVs by 2030

Karnataka is planning to switch to an all-electric bus fleet by 2030. Answering a question raised during the question hour in the state legislative assembly, Karnataka State Transport Minister B Sriramulu said that the state government planned to convert all of its 35,000 buses into electric vehicles within the coming decade. Also Read - Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV unveiled to rival Tata Nexon EV: Check all details

While the state hasn’t bought any electric buses yet, but speaking in the state legislative assembly, the minister said that the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) under the Smart City Project had been operating 90 electric buses on a contractual basis since December 2021. Also Read - Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Check price, feature and more

The minister also said that the state had ordered 300 electric buses under the central government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles — FAME II scheme. Also Read - World's biggest EV maker opens its first showroom in Delhi

During the session, the state road transport minister also highlighted that the state government was incurring losses on the diesel buses that it was operating as the diesel buses incurred a cost of Rs 68.53 per km, while the contractual electric buses were costing Rs 64.67 per km.

It is worth noting that Karnataka is not the only state that is planning to switch to an all-electric state bus fleet in the recent time. Delhi, back in May this year, approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its public transportation fleet. In addition to that, the Delhi government also approved 10 sites across the city for setting up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swapping stations. These locations are — Ambedkar Nagar Depot, Jal Vihar Terminal, Dilshad Garden Terminal, Karawal Nagar Terminal, Shadipur Depot, Mayapuri Depot, Bindpur Terminal, East Vinod Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, and Rohini Depot-I.

More recently, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the city will have 8,000 electric buses in its fleet by 2025. The state government planned to add 1,500 more electric buses to its fleet by November 2023. “We are phasing out old-polluting buses and replacing them with electric buses,” the minister had said during an event last month.

Apart from Delhi, Mumbai is also planning to switch from diesel-run electric buses to electric buses. The city is planning to bring back its famous double-decker buses in EV format. Here are all the details.