comscore Karnataka plans to convert 35,000 buses into EVs by 2030
News

Karnataka to convert 35,000 buses into EVs by 2030: Report

automobile

Karnataka state road transport minister also said that the state had ordered 300 electric buses under the central government's FAME II scheme.

electric bus

Image: Pixabay

Karnataka is planning to switch to an all-electric bus fleet by 2030. Answering a question raised during the question hour in the state legislative assembly, Karnataka State Transport Minister B Sriramulu said that the state government planned to convert all of its 35,000 buses into electric vehicles within the coming decade. Also Read - Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV unveiled to rival Tata Nexon EV: Check all details

While the state hasn’t bought any electric buses yet, but speaking in the state legislative assembly, the minister said that the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) under the Smart City Project had been operating 90 electric buses on a contractual basis since December 2021. Also Read - Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Check price, feature and more

The minister also said that the state had ordered 300 electric buses under the central government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles — FAME II scheme. Also Read - World's biggest EV maker opens its first showroom in Delhi

During the session, the state road transport minister also highlighted that the state government was incurring losses on the diesel buses that it was operating as the diesel buses incurred a cost of Rs 68.53 per km, while the contractual electric buses were costing Rs 64.67 per km.

It is worth noting that Karnataka is not the only state that is planning to switch to an all-electric state bus fleet in the recent time. Delhi, back in May this year, approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its public transportation fleet. In addition to that, the Delhi government also approved 10 sites across the city for setting up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swapping stations. These locations are — Ambedkar Nagar Depot, Jal Vihar Terminal, Dilshad Garden Terminal, Karawal Nagar Terminal, Shadipur Depot, Mayapuri Depot, Bindpur Terminal, East Vinod Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, and Rohini Depot-I.

More recently, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the city will have 8,000 electric buses in its fleet by 2025. The state government planned to add 1,500 more electric buses to its fleet by November 2023. “We are phasing out old-polluting buses and replacing them with electric buses,” the minister had said during an event last month.

Apart from Delhi, Mumbai is also planning to switch from diesel-run electric buses to electric buses. The city is planning to bring back its famous double-decker buses in EV format. Here are all the details.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 1:51 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OPPO F21s Pro 4G, OPPO F21s Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more
News
OPPO F21s Pro 4G, OPPO F21s Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more
Karnataka plans to convert 35,000 buses into EVs by 2030

automobile

Karnataka plans to convert 35,000 buses into EVs by 2030

FASTag recharge using WhatsApp: How to recharge by just sending a message

How To

FASTag recharge using WhatsApp: How to recharge by just sending a message

Vivo V25 5G debuts in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999

Mobiles

Vivo V25 5G debuts in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 tipped to be buttonless

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S25 tipped to be buttonless

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OPPO F21s Pro 4G, OPPO F21s Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Details here

India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Details here

Vivo V25 5G debuts in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999

Mahindra Thar 5-door to Force Gurkha 5-Door: Top upcoming 5-door off-roaders for less than Rs 20 lakh

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13
Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features

News

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features