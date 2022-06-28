Kawasaki Launches New Versys 650 In India Check Price Features Other Details

Kawasaki has launched the new Versys 650 in India. The premium segment bike has been introduced at a price of Rs 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will be available in Lime Green and Metallic Phantom Silver. The new Versys 650 design has been inspired by the Versys 1000 and the update brings it in line with the new updated models. Kawasaki has also listed accessories with the new bike. Also Read - 5G auction to take place on July 26: Here’s what we know about 5G deployment in India

Kawasaki Versys 650 adventure tourer bike will be competing with the likes of Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and Suzuki V-Strom 650XT.

Kawasaki Versys 650 Engine

In terms of mechanical changes, there's nothing new with the new Kawasaki Versys 650. The bike is still powered by the same 649cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel-twin engine. The company claims the engine will provide a linear response, and strong low-mid range torque for tough terrains.

Instrument Cluster

The Kawasaki Versys 650 will be getting a 4.3-inch digital TFT colour instrumentation with smartphone connectivity. This is an upgrade compared to the outgoing model. The new meter also offers additional features unavailable on the previous model, including smartphone connectivity.

Wheels and Riding Position

The new Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with 17-inch wheels. The company claims that the combination of long-travel suspension and the 17-inch wheels enables smooth riding on a wide variety of roads and conditions. The new Versys comes with a slim tank that enables an upright position. The wide handlebars also aim to offer a naturally relaxed posture while not compromising on handling.

Features

Kawasaki has included a new USB port accessory for riders. The new USB outlet accessory features dual-covers for high water resistance. Both, the DC outlet and the USB port power sources can be built into the cockpit’s inner cover.

Kawasaki will be offering KTRC (Kawasaki TRaction Control) in the Versys 650. This, the company claims, provides enhanced sport riding performance and the peace of mind under certain conditions to negotiate low-traction surfaces with confidence. There are two modes which the rider can toggle to adjust settings to suit the riding situation and rider preference.

Design elements

There is a new redesigned upper cowl and a new windshield that offers increased wind protection. This will enhance rider comfort during touring. The four positions of the windshield can be adjusted from the rider’s seat.