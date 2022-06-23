Kawasaki Ninja 400 was discontinued in India back in 2020 following the BS 6 emission mandate. But the Japanese company is finally ready to introduce the new avatar of the Ninja 400 in India on June 24. The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 will, of course, be based on the BS 6 engine, but it will bring a lot more bells and whistles. Kawasaki has teased the new look, although not entirely, ahead of the release of the Ninja 400 tomorrow.

Prior to its discontinuation in 2020, the Ninja 400 was sold in limited numbers. If you are anticipating that things will change this time, then you are in for a disappointment. The speculation is that the new Ninja 400 will, too, be available in limited quantity.

The biggest highlight of the new Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be the BS 6 emissions-compliant, as well as Euro 5 emissions-compliant engine that will not only meet the emission standards set by the government but also use a new 399cc, parallel-twin, and liquid-cooled engine for better heat management. The engine delivers a maximum power of 44bhp, which largely remains the same as the previous model, and 37Nm of peak torque, which is a notch below the previous model’s torque. The transmission of the new Ninja 400 remains the same 6-speed unit, while a slipper clutch mechanism will offer better deceleration.

The looks, although slightly sportier, remain similar to the old model’s. Except for a better powertrain, the rest of the things, such as the sharp twin-pod headlight, a clip-on handlebar, and fairing-integrated front turn indicators, are the same as the ones the older model used. You get a split-style seat on the bike, which imparts a sporty look to it. The 14-litre fuel tank forms a big part of the body, which has an aggressive streetfighter design. There is also an upswept exhaust and 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 will come in two colours, Lime Green with Ebony (KRT Edition) and Metallic Carbon Gray with Metallic Matte Carbon Gray. Kawasaki introduced the Ninja 400 in Europe at £6,250, which is roughly Rs 6.04 lakh. This will be a significant premium over the last Ninja 400 model that was sold at around Rs 5 lakh in India. The launch of the new Kawasaki Ninja 400 is scheduled to take place at 8 pm in India tomorrow.