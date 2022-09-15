comscore Keeway K300R and K300N bike launched under Rs 3 lakh: Details here
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Keeway K300r And K300n Bike Launched Under Rs 3 Lakh Details Here
News

Keeway K300R and K300N bike launched under Rs 3 lakh: Details here

automobile

K300 N price starts at just Rs 2.65 lakh and at Rs 2.99 lakh for the K300 R. Interested buyers can book Rs 10,000 via the company’s official website

Keeway 300N and 300K

Keeway 300 N and Keeway 300 K launch

Hungarian bike maker, Keeway has launched two new bikes in India. The new 300cc bikes will be taking on the likes of BMW G 310R and G 310 RR, both in terms of pricing as well as engine capacity. The bookings for the bike are underway. With the latest launch, Keeway has a total of six offerings in the two-wheeler market which includes four bikes and two scooters. Also Read - Keeway V302c launched in India to rival Royal Enfield bikes: Check price, other details

The Keeway K300R and K300N are both listed on the official website of the company and both bikes are priced under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). The K300R is a fully-faired bike whereas the K300N is a naked bike with the same engine.

Keeway K300 N Price

K300 N price starts at just Rs 2.65 lakh and at Rs 2.99 lakh for the K300 R. Interested buyers can book Rs 10,000 via the company’s official website.

The K300 N features a 292cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled system with four valves and EFI. The K300 N engine churns 27.5 hp and 25 nm of torque. The engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch to maintain speed in corners while downshifting.

K300 N also comes with features such as two riding modes. Inverted telescopic front fork suspension and rear mono shock suspension. The company claims that the front and rear disk brakes with dual-channel ABS stopping power.

The K300 R comes with an aerodynamic design, compared to the N variant. There’s also a short windshield, compact handlebars, bassinet frame, and drag-reducing fairings. It features a 292cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled system with four valves and EFI that offers 27.5 hp and 25Nm of torque. The bike weighs 151kg.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 7:42 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Vivo X Fold Plus battery capacity revealed
Mobiles
Vivo X Fold Plus battery capacity revealed
iOS 16.1 beta brings Apple's new battery indicator to forsaken iPhones

Mobiles

iOS 16.1 beta brings Apple's new battery indicator to forsaken iPhones

Instagram rolls out Parental Supervision Tools, Family Center in India: Details here

Apps

Instagram rolls out Parental Supervision Tools, Family Center in India: Details here

Amazfit GTR 4 debuts in India: Check price and features

Wearables

Amazfit GTR 4 debuts in India: Check price and features

BGMI-maker Krafton's virtual influencer just released a music video

Gaming

BGMI-maker Krafton's virtual influencer just released a music video

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Keeway K300R and K300N bike launched under Rs 3 lakh: Details here

Disney+ Hotstar rolls out Dolby Atmos audio to mobile and TV apps

Vivo X Fold Plus battery capacity revealed

iOS 16.1 beta brings Apple's new battery indicator to forsaken iPhones

Instagram rolls out Parental Supervision Tools, Family Center in India: Details here

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13
Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features

News

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features