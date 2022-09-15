Keeway K300R and K300N bike launched under Rs 3 lakh: Details here

Hungarian bike maker, Keeway has launched two new bikes in India. The new 300cc bikes will be taking on the likes of BMW G 310R and G 310 RR, both in terms of pricing as well as engine capacity. The bookings for the bike are underway. With the latest launch, Keeway has a total of six offerings in the two-wheeler market which includes four bikes and two scooters. Also Read - Keeway V302c launched in India to rival Royal Enfield bikes: Check price, other details

The Keeway K300R and K300N are both listed on the official website of the company and both bikes are priced under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). The K300R is a fully-faired bike whereas the K300N is a naked bike with the same engine.

Keeway K300 N Price

K300 N price starts at just Rs 2.65 lakh and at Rs 2.99 lakh for the K300 R. Interested buyers can book Rs 10,000 via the company’s official website.

The K300 N features a 292cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled system with four valves and EFI. The K300 N engine churns 27.5 hp and 25 nm of torque. The engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch to maintain speed in corners while downshifting.

K300 N also comes with features such as two riding modes. Inverted telescopic front fork suspension and rear mono shock suspension. The company claims that the front and rear disk brakes with dual-channel ABS stopping power.

The K300 R comes with an aerodynamic design, compared to the N variant. There’s also a short windshield, compact handlebars, bassinet frame, and drag-reducing fairings. It features a 292cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled system with four valves and EFI that offers 27.5 hp and 25Nm of torque. The bike weighs 151kg.