Kia Carens scores three stars in Global NCAP crash test: Watch video

Kia’s latest entrant in India Carens has scored three stars in the Global NCAP crash test. The MPV goes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6. The Global NCAP tests cars for both adult and child occupancy. The Kia Carens was launched in February this year. Additionally, the Global NCAP agency has also offered a “Safer Car Choice” to Mahindra XUV700 which was launched in November last year. The SUV managed to score 5 stars on the crash test. Also Read - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to get 360-degree camera, segment-first HUD: Check details

Global NCAP has claimed that the made-in-India Kia Carens was tested in its most basic safety specification, fitted with two frontal airbags, two side-body airbags, and two side head protection airbags. The car also gets electronic stability control (ESC) as standard. In addition to the standard scoring, the Carens were also tested for side impact. Global NCAP claims that the car has fulfilled the UN95 regulatory requirement. Also Read - Hyundai may soon launch new Ertiga, XL6, Kia Carens rival MPV: View pics

During the Global NCAP crash test, the Carens demonstrated an unstable structure, marginal protection to the driver’s chest, and weak protection to the driver’s feet. Additionally, they also claimed that the car lost points as it is still sold with a lap belt in the rear central seating position instead of a three-point seatbelt. Also Read - Kia Sonet SUV achieves sales milestone of 1.5 lakh units in India within two years

Kia Carens Global NCAP Crash Test Video:



The Kia Carens MUV starts at a price of Rs 9.59 Lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes with six airbags as standard. Additionally, it also gets ABS, ESC, HAC, VSM, DBC (Downhill Brake Control), BAS, All-Wheel Disc Brakes, TPMS Highline and Rear Parking Sensors as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Crash Test

Comparatively, the primary rival of the car, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga also scored three stars in a Global NCAP crash test.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in 2019 achieved three stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The Ertiga offers two frontal airbags as standard compared to six on the Kia Carens. According to the rating agency, Ertiga’s structure was rated as a borderline unstable performance which can and should be improved. Its footwell area was rated as unstable and pedals displacement showed risks to the lower legs of the driver.

The test results claimed that head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection for passengers was good. However, the driver’s chest received marginal protection. The passenger pretensioner failed to work properly, according to the agency.

Child occupant protection showed poor results for the 18-month-old dummy with the CRS installed forward-facing. At the same time, global best practice indicates a rearward-facing position offers better protection for this age group. It is to be noted that the new facelifted Ertiga hasn’t been tested by Global NCAP yet.