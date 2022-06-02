Kia Ev6 Gt Line Launched In India Check Price Variants Features

Kia EV6 has been launched in India and with it the South Korean maker has made its EV debut in India as well. The new Kia EV6 will be available only for the first 100 bookings made for the car. The vehicle has been introduced with a claimed range of 528 km which makes it one of the EVs with the longest range in the country. Also Read - Kia EV6 launch tomorrow: From price to booking details, all you need to know

Kia has already received 355 bookings for the Kia EV6. The company will start the deliveries from September 2022. The GT Line has been launched at price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and 64.95 lakh for the GT Line AWD variant. The new Kia EV6 will be launched in five colours in India. While the company had initially promised sale of just 100 units, it plans to go beyond due to the demand. However, no specifics were shared at the event. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N to Kia EV6: List of cars launching in June

Kia EV6 Performance Figures

The Kia EV6 comes with a driving range of up to 528 km which is based on the standardized EU measurement procedure (WLTP). This is for the model that comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack, along with 20-inch tyres and rear-wheel drive. Also Read - Half of cars sold by 2030 will have electric powertrain: Report

The EV6 gets ultra-fast charging speed. With a compatible charger, the EV6 change go from 10 percent to 80 percent in a matter of 18 minutes. The car that will launch in India will get a 0-100 kmph acceleration of 5.2 seconds. The electric motor produces a massive 605 Nm of torque, making it one of the fastest cars on Indian roads.

Kia EV6 Features

The Kia EV6 will come loaded with features. The connected LED tail lamps and the Sequential Indicators on the tail gate give the vehicle a unique look. The car also gets remote folding seats to provide additional cargo space when required. The owner can get up to 1,300 liters of storage by pulling down the back seats.

The Kia EV6 that will be launched in India gets 19-inch alloys. The car gets Dual LED Headlamps with Adaptive Driving Beam. The Kia EV6 also gets a HUD display to provide essential details to the driver without hindering the line of sight.