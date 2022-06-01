Kia Ev6 Launch From Expected Price To Booking Details All You Need To Know

Kia will be launching its first electric car in India. The company is making its EV debut with a premium crossover, EV6. The car comes with a lot of bells and whistles which can be offered at an attractive price point. The EV6, in some aspects even compares to Tesla Model Y. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N to Kia EV6: List of cars launching in June

Booking details

The Kia EV6 will launch on Thursday but the car is already up for pre-booking from its official website. The company will be bringing just 100 units of the cars in 2022. The pre-booking icon is still live on the website. On the launch day, we will get details about the pricing of the car. Also Read - Half of cars sold by 2030 will have electric powertrain: Report

Kia EV6 Expected Pricing

The Kia EV6, according to sources, will be priced around the Rs 40 lakh-mark (ex-showroom). The other electric car in this range is BMW’s Mini Cooper SE. If this pricing turns out to be true, it will help EV6 dominate this price segment. Also Read - Elon Musk says Tesla will not manufacture cars in India: Here’s why

Kia EV6 Performance Figures

The Kia EV6 comes with a driving range of up to 528 km which is based on the standardized EU measurement procedure (WLTP). This is for the model that comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack, along with 20-inch tyres and rear-wheel drive.

The EV6 gets ultra-fast charging speed. With a compatible charger, the EV6 change go from 10 percent to 80 percent in a matter of 18 minutes. The car that will launch in India will get a 0-100 kmph acceleration of 5.2 seconds. The electric motor produces a massive 605 Nm of torque, making it one of the fastest cars on Indian roads.

Kia EV6 Features

The Kia EV6 will come loaded with features. The connected LED tail lamps and the Sequential Indicators on the tail gate give the vehicle a unique look. The car also gets remote folding seats to provide additional cargo space when required. The owner can get up to 1,300 liters of storage by pulling down the back seats.

The Kia EV6 that will be launched in India gets 19-inch alloys. The car gets Dual LED Headlamps with Adaptive Driving Beam. The Kia EV6 also gets a HUD display to provide essential details to the driver without hindering the line of sight.